Jared Goff, Lions get hit with woeful news as defensive star suffered gruesome injury

The Detroit Lions were able to win on Thursday Night Football but the cost was hefty. After the game, concerns rose regarding one of Jared Goff‘s teammates and the worst news were confirmed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Safety Brian Branch, who is one of the best players on the Lions roster, has torn his Achilles. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Branch will miss the rest of the season, which is a big blow to the Lions.

Branch is a leader on defense and he will definitely be missed as the Lions are trying to enter the final stretch with hopes of getting into the playoffs. The Lions are the eighth seed right now and without Branch, it will be tougher to get into January football. That puts more pressure on Jared Goff and the offense.

Advertisement

Branch will leave a hole on the team’s secondary

Branch has 75 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and also a fumble recovery in 12 games in 2025. Branch also allowed only 51.4% completion, by far the best coverage numbers in his career. It’s a brutal loss.

Advertisement

Brian Branch #32 of the Detroit Lions

Advertisement

It’s not the only injury this team has suffered in this area of the field. Cornerback Terrion Arnold suffered a shoulder injury that is also season-ending. Other safety Kerby Joseph has been out since Week 6 as well.

see also NFC standings updated after Lions-Cowboys TNF in NFL Week 14

The Lions have tough and easy matchups against the pass

Next week is a game against the Rams, which is one of the most high-octane, prolific passing offenses in the NFL. However, after that they face a poor passing offense like the Steelers and a very bad quarterback against the Vikings. However, they finish their season against the Chicago Bears, who have a great offense as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hence, it’s two easy games vs. two tough games for the secondary. The Lions are almost in a ‘win out and you’re in‘ mode, so the fact is, those will be absolutely fierce games.