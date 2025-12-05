Is Italy in the FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage draw?

The countdown to the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw is underway, and soccer fans around the world are closely watching every qualifying match. One of the most intriguing questions surrounds Italy, a nation with a storied history but recent struggles on the international stage.

After missing two consecutive tournaments, the Azzurri are once again under pressure to secure a place among the 48 teams that will compete in North America.

Coaching changes and early setbacks have added tension to Italy’s campaign. With a new coach in Gennaro Gattuso and key matches ahead, the question on everyone’s mind is whether Italy will be part of the official group stage draw.

Has Italy secured a spot in the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw?

As of December 5, 2025, Italy has not clinched direct entry to the tournament and must rely on the UEFA playoffs to qualify. The draw in Washington, D.C. features 42 confirmed teams, while six remaining places will be decided in March 2026. Italy’s name will only appear once their playoff path is secured.

Players of Italy sing the national anthem prior to the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match. Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

What is Italy’s path to qualification?

Italy did not secure first place in Group I of UEFA qualifying and now must go through the playoffs to reach the FIFA World Cup 2026. In UEFA’s format, only group winners qualify directly, while second‑place teams enter the playoff stage. The Azzurri finished behind Norway and Israel, leaving their hopes dependent on this final route.

Their playoff path begins with a semifinal against the Republic of Ireland. If successful, Italy will face the winner of Denmark vs. Ukraine in the playoff final. Only the team that wins this mini‑bracket will advance to the World Cup.

The March 2026 playoffs will ultimately decide whether the four‑time world champions return to the global stage or suffer a third consecutive World Cup absence.