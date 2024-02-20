Argentina is a nation that has had some of the best players in history, from Diego Maradona to Alfredo Di Stéfano until Lionel Messi. In the circles of MLS, Argentina has been a backbone of elevating the quality of the league.

Diego Valeri, Diego Soñora, Guillermo Barros Schelotto, Ignacio Piatti, Javier Morales, Seba Blanco, and Thiago Almada are just some of the contemporary and historic names of players who have all graced MLS clubs.

This season 32 Argentines will play in Major League Soccer, that number may still increase based on pending signings but there are also a few who may leave before the season starts.

32 Argentine players in Major League Soccer in 2024

Here is a list of all of the players that hail from Argentina in MLS for 2024. It is important to note, counted are only those players who are officially Argentine, players who are dual nationals or committed to another national team are not counted.

Thiago Almada (Atlanta United)

Emiliano Rigoni (Austin FC)

Sebastián Driussi (Austin FC)

Enzo Copetti (Charlotte FC)

Federico Navarro (Chicago Fire)

Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati)

Álvaro Barreal (FC Cincinnati)* pending offers from Europe.

Alan Velasco (FC Dallas) * will be out for most of 2024 due to ACL.

Franco Escobar (Houston Dynamo)

Julián Aude (LA Galaxy)

Franco Fragapane (Minnesota United)

Emanuel Reynoso (Minnesota United)

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami) – The league’s biggest star

Federico Redondo (Inter Miami) * transfer almost complete

Facundo Farías (Inter Miami) – Out for season

Nicolás Freire (Inter Miami)

Franco Negri (Inter Miami)

Tomás Avilés (Inter Miami)

Tomás Chancalay (New England Revolution)

Julián Fernández (NYCFC)

Maximiliano Moralez (NYCFC)

Agustín Ojeda (NYCFC)

Rodrigo Schlegel (Orlando City)

Martín Ojeda (Orlando City)

Ramiro Enrique (Orlando City)

Julián Carranza (Philadelphia Union)

Joaquín Torres (Philadelphia Union) * pending transfer to Chile

Claudio Bravo (Portland Timbers) – Best full back in the league

David Ayala (Portland Timbers)

Pablo Ruiz (RSL)

Cristian Espinoza (San Jose Earthquakes)

Pedro de la Vega (Seattle Sounders)