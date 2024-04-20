Manchester City clinched a spot in the FA Cup final after a huge controversy against Chelsea.

After a crushing elimination against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals, Manchester City bounced back with a 1-0 victory over Chelsea in the FA Cup semifinals.

However, the match at Wembley Stadium was full of controversy due to a crucial call by referee Michael Oliver and the expected intervention of VAR. In minute 55′, Jack Grealish clearly committed a handball inside the box during a free kick.

Many replays showed Grealish’s intention to stop the ball and, in an image which immediately went viral, Mauricio Pochettino jumped to complain as he had a clear view of what occurred.

No penalty kick was awarded and, in minute 84th, Bernardo Silva scored the victory goal. As a consequence, Manchester City will face the winner of Coventry City vs Manchester United in the final.