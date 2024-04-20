After a crushing elimination against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals, Manchester City bounced back with a 1-0 victory over Chelsea in the FA Cup semifinals.
However, the match at Wembley Stadium was full of controversy due to a crucial call by referee Michael Oliver and the expected intervention of VAR. In minute 55′, Jack Grealish clearly committed a handball inside the box during a free kick.
