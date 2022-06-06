Luxembourg will visit the Faroe Islands for Matchday 2 of group C1 of the UEFA Nations League. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States and Canada.

Faroe Islands vs Luxembourg: Date, Time, and TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US and Canada the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League

For Matchday 2 of group C1 of the UEFA Nations League, the Faroe Islands will host Luxembourg. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV and DAZN if you are in Canada.

Luxembourg is a team that has grown a lot in recent years. Although it still cannot be considered on a par with teams with more experience, it is no longer just one of those small nations that are beaten by a wide difference. In their group, the overwhelming favorite is undoubtedly Turkey, although the Luxembourgers are confident that they can make it difficult for the Turks to qualify.

In the case of the Faroe Islands, although they have grown in recent years, even having some good results, they are still a small nation whose soccer is developing. In this group C1 they are, together with Lithuania, one of the main candidates to be relegated, so every point they can get will be very important.

Faroe Islands vs Luxembourg: Date

This UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 game between Faroe Islands and Luxembourg that will take place at the Tórsvøllur Stadium, Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, will be played on Tuesday, June 7 at 2:45 PM (ET).

Faroe Islands vs Luxembourg: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV channel in the US and Canada to watch Faroe Islands vs Luxembourg

Faroe Islands and Luxembourg will play this 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League game on Tuesday, June 7 at 2:45 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV and on DAZN in Canada. Other option: ViX.

