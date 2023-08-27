The entire world is in disbelief over Luis Rubiales‘ actions involving Jennifer Hermoso. In response, numerous prominent figures in the soccer community have publicly addressed this issue. Most notably, Joan Laporta, the president of FC Barcelona, has called for the immediate resignation of the RSFF representative.

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup ended with Spain’s victory over England to secure the title. Everything was joyous among the La Roja squad, but then a shocking moment occurred during the awarding of medals.

Luis Rubiales, president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, unexpectedly kissed midfielder Jennifer Hermoso after congratulating her. This has brought a lot of attention to Spanish football, and everyone is asking for a punishment against him.

Joan Laporta addresses Luis Rubiales’ actions with Jennifer Hermoso

Spain’s victory in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup was overshadowed by an off-the-field situation. Luis Rubiales unexpectedly kissed Jennifer Hermoso during the awarding of medals, which surprised everybody.

During a press conference, Rubiales said that Hermoso agreed to the kiss. However, the player denied his statement, asking for an immediate resignation of the president from his charge. He refused to leave the RSFF, raising more controversy around the matter.

Several figures in the soccer community stepped up to defend Hermoso. Joan Laporta, president of FC Barcelona, slammed Rubiales over his actions. He also asked for his immediate resignation.

“I reiterate that Rubiales’ behavior has been unacceptable, improper and shameful,” Laporta said on Sunday. “We give unconditional support to the players. Jenni we are with you.

“We thought that Rubiales was going to resign [on Friday], that he had no other choice. As FC Barcelona we fully respect FIFA’s decision to provisionally disable him. Let it be clear that in an energetic, forceful way [that in] any case of sexist violence, abuse and harassment, we give support to the victims.”

Nevertheless, FIFA has now intervened in this issue. On Saturday, soccer’s world governing body decided to provisionally disable Rubiales from ‘all football-related activities,’ but it is expected that he defends himself and responds to it soon.