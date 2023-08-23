Shortly after winning the Leagues Cup, Lionel Messi helped Inter Miami reach the 2023 US Open Cup final. The Argentine star provided two assists to force the extra time against FC Cincinnati and scored his spot-kick in the penalty shootout win.

It wasn’t one of Leo’s best performances since moving to the United States, but he still came up with a few moments of magic to change the result. After sending a great cross for Leo Campana to pull one back, Messi pulled off another fantastic pass to let the Ecuadorian striker put things level in the dying seconds of the game.

Josef Martinez put Miami in front in extra time, but Kubo hit back to take the semifinals to the penalty kicks shootout. Drake Callender made a crucial save and Inter Miami won the series 5-4 to book a ticket to the final.

