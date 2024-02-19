It’s been a saga no one really expected but Inter Miami looks like they will finally get their man, as TyC Sports reporter Gaston Edul has reported that Federico Redondo will play for Inter Miami.

Federico Redondo has returned to Argentinos Juniors following Olympic qualifying commitments with Argentina’s U-23 squad, Redondo has been a major target of Inter Miami the last two weeks with both Inter Miami and Argentinos agreeing on a transfer fee of $8 million plus percentages.

Despite reports that Inter Miami are not salary cap compliant in MLS, the deal has been approved by the league and the issues between Inter Miami and Argentinos on payment method have been resolved.

Federico Redondo to Inter Miami

Gaston Edul reports that the transfer had never “collapsed” between the two sides, rather it was being readjusted. It is reported that paperwork will go through today and the son of former Real Madrid star Fernando Redondo will play in Major League Soccer.

Redondo is a skilled passer of the ball, and has been praised for his anticipation, spatial awareness, vision, athleticism, agility, ambidexterity, composure, and maturity.

Redondo has played 58 matches and scored 2 goals and added 1 assist. He was tagged as one of the club’s best prospects, many pundits knew a move out of the Argentine league was imminent.

Inter Miami are set to begin their long-awaited new season on Wednesday at home against Real Salt Lake.