Lionel Messi‘s Inter Miami is set to encounter a series of significant challenges over the course of this year, engaging in competitions across both local leagues and international tournaments. This comprehensive guide is designed to assist with all of Inter Miami‘s scheduled matches throughout the entirety of 2024, so won’t miss any of the action as Messi and his team.

Since last year, Inter Miami has emerged as a focal point in the soccer universe, primarily due to the high-profile signing of Lionel Messi, who is widely considered by many enthusiasts and experts as the greatest player in the history of the sport. This monumental acquisition has led to a significant influx of Messi’s followers, who have quickly aligned themselves with Inter Miami, transforming their allegiance almost overnight.

Beyond the allure of Messi, the team is adorned with other celebrated talents such as Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba, adding depth and prowess to its lineup. This aggregation of world-class players not only enhances the team’s competitive edge but also elevates its appeal among soccer fans globally, making Inter Miami an entity that commands attention and admiration.

The MLS: the great challenge of this year

The MLS title remained elusive for Inter Miami in 2023. Despite the influx of new stars, a poor start to the season hindered any chance of a dramatic turnaround. This year, a new journey unfolds for them, with their top players available from the outset.

February, 2024

Wed., Feb. 21 Inter Miami CF v Royal Salt Lake

Sun., Feb. 25 LA Galaxy v Inter Miami CF

March, 2024

Sat., Mar. 2 Inter Miami CF v Orlando City SC

Sun., Mar. 10 Inter Miami CF v CF Montreal

Sat., Mar. 16 D.C. United v Inter Miami CF

Sat., Mar. 23 New York Red Bulls v Inter Miami CF

Sat., Mar. 30 Inter Miami CF v New York City FC

April, 2024

Sat., Apr. 6 Inter Miami CF v Colorado Rapids

Sat., Apr. 13 Sporting Kansas City v Inter Miami CF

Sat., Apr. 20 Inter Miami CF v Nashville SC

Sat., Apr. 27 New England Revolution v Inter Miami CF

May, 2024

Sat., May 4 Inter Miami CF v New York Red Bulls

Sat., May 11 CF Montreal v Inter Miami CF

Wed., May 15 Orlando City SC v Inter Miami CF

Sat., May 18 Inter Miami CF v D.C. United

Sat., May 25 Vancouver Whitecaps v Inter Miami CF

Wed., May 29 Inter Miami CF v Atlanta United FC

June, 2024

Sat., Jun. 1 Inter Miami CF v St. Louis CITY SC

Sat., Jun. 15 Philadelphia Union v Inter Miami CF

Wed., June 19 Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew

Sat., Jun. 29 Nashville SC v Inter Miami CF

July, 2024

Wed., July 3 Charlotte F.C. v Inter Miami CF

Sat., July 6 FC Cincinnati v Inter Miami CF

Wed., July 17 Inter Miami CF v Toronto F.C.

Sat., July 20 Inter Miami CF v Chicago Fire FC

August, 2024

Sat., Aug. 24 Inter Miami CF v FC Cincinnati

Sat., Aug. 31 Chicago Fire FC v Inter Miami CF

September, 2024

Sat., Sep. 14 Inter Miami CF v Philadelphia Union

Wed., Sep. 18 Atlanta United FC v Inter Miami CF

Sat., Sep. 21 New York City FC v Inter Miami CF

Sat., Sep. 28 Inter Miami CF v Charlotte F.C.

October, 2024

Wed., Oct. 2 Columbus Crew v Inter Miami CF

Sat., Oct. 5 Toronto F.C. v Inter Miami CF

Sat., Oct. 19 Inter Miami CF v New England Revolution

The other great local challenge: The US Open Cup

Regrettably for Lionel Messi, he won’t have the opportunity to avenge the events of the 2023 season, during which he and Inter Miami were defeated in the final by Houston Dynamo, despite being the strong favorites to win the coveted trophy shortly after securing the Leagues Cup.

Major League Soccer has decided that for the US Open Cup 2024, it will send teams from the MLS Next Pro development league instead of the top-tier franchises from the United States’ premier soccer division. Consequently, none of the leading American teams will participate in this traditional tournament.

Leagues Cup 2024: Inter Miami will be the defending champions

Inter Miami holds the title of reigning champions in this challenging competition, which features the top teams from Concacaf‘s two premier leagues: MLS and Liga MX. While the exact dates of their matches are yet to be confirmed, the opponents they will face have been announced.

Lionel Messi and his team will go up against Tigres UANL and Puebla, both formidable contenders from the Mexican league, in this rigorous contest. The tournament is set to unfold across the United States and Canada, spanning from July 26 to August 25.

Concacaf Champions League: The Premier Club Tournament in the Region

In contrast to the situation with the League Cup, Inter Miami still don’t know their rival for round of 16 in this Concacaf Champions League. However, the dates for their matches have been established. They will compete against the victor of the match between Moca and Nashville SC in the Round of 16.

Wed. 7 March. Moca/Nashville SC v Inter Miami

Wed. 13 March. Inter Miami v Moca/Nashville SC

If Inter Miami continues to advance in the tournament, these would be the dates of the following instances:

Quarterfinals: First leg (2/3/4 Apr); Second leg (9/10/11 Apr)

Semifinals: First leg (23/24/25 Apr); Second leg (30 Apr / 1/2 May)

Final: 2 June