Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a UEFA Champions League game on October 14, 2026

Aston Villa welcome Fenerbahce to Villa Park for a UEFA Champions League league-phase clash. With both clubs looking to build momentum in Europe, find out how to watch the match live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce Tournament UEFA Champions League Date Wednesday, October 14, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Paramount+, ViX

How to watch Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce in the USA

In the United States, fans can stream the match live on Paramount+ in English or ViX in Spanish. Both services list the fixture, giving viewers options to follow the European clash in their preferred language.

Can I watch Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce for free?

There is no confirmed free legal streaming option for Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce in the United States. Paramount+ requires a paid subscription, and its official U.S. subscription information does not advertise a standard free trial.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Aston Villa host Fenerbahce at Villa Park on October 14, with both teams looking to strengthen their position in the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase.

Villa began their European campaign with a 3-2 away victory over Club Brugge on September 8, while Fenerbahce opened with a 1-1 draw against Roma. A win would give either club a valuable boost as the competition’s league phase progresses.

Irfan Kahveci of Fenerbahce celebrates with his teammate Mason Greenwood (Source: Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

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Unai Emery‘s Aston Villa will look to use home advantage to build on their European start. The English side reached the Champions League quarterfinals in 2024-25 and returned to the competition after winning the Europa League in May 2026.

However, their domestic campaign has been less convincing, and a 2-2 draw with Brentford in their most recent Premier League outing left them looking for greater consistency.

Fenerbahce, meanwhile, travel to Birmingham seeking their first Champions League win of the league phase after sharing the points with Roma. The Turkish club will look to combine its attacking quality with a disciplined defensive performance against an Aston Villa team capable of creating chances at home.

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With eight league-phase matches determining which clubs advance automatically to the round of 16 and which must enter the knockout phase play-offs, every point matters.

Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce: Predicted Lineups

Aston Villa (4-2-3-1): Zion Suzuki; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Pau Torres, Victor Lindelof, Matty Cash; Joao Gomes, Boubacar Kamara; John McGinn, Emiliano Buendia, Ibrahim Mbaye; Nicolas Jackson.

Fenerbahce (4-3-3): Ederson; Archie Brown, Nathan Ake, Milan Skriniar, Nelson Semedo; Bartug Elmaz, N’Golo Kante, Matteo Guendouzi; Kerem Akturkoglu, Romelu Lukaku, Mason Greenwood.

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What time is the Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce match?

Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce kicks off on Wednesday, October 14, at 3:00 PM ET at Villa Park in Birmingham, England. The match is scheduled for 8:00 PM local time in the United Kingdom.