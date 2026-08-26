Lyon vs Fenerbahce: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for UEFA Champions League game on August 26, 2026

Lyon host Fenerbahce at Groupama Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League playoff round, with the tie level at 1-1. With a place in the league phase at stake, here is how to watch the decisive match live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Lyon vs Fenerbahce Tournament UEFA Champions League Date Wednesday, August 26, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Paramount+, DAZN USA

How to watch Lyon vs Fenerbahce in the USA

Lyon vs. Fenerbahce will be available to watch in the U.S. on Paramount+ and DAZN. CBS Sports lists the Champions League playoff match on Paramount+, while current match listings also show DAZN US as a streaming option.

Can I watch Lyon vs Fenerbahce for free?

There is no confirmed free television broadcast of Lyon vs. Fenerbahce in the United States. Paramount+ is the main official streaming option, but its free-trial availability has changed during 2026.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Lyon and Fenerbahce meet with the Champions League playoff tie perfectly balanced at 1-1 after last week’s first leg in Istanbul. Lois Openda put Lyon ahead in the 40th minute from a Corentin Tolisso cross, but Mason Greenwood equalized shortly after halftime to leave everything to be decided in France.

Tanner Tessmann of Lyon during the UEFA Champions League 2026/27 play-offs first leg match (Source: Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

The stakes could not be higher: the winner over the two legs will qualify for the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase, while the loser will drop into the Europa League league phase. UEFA‘s qualifying calendar confirms that the playoff round concludes on August 26, with the remaining places in Europe’s elite club competition being decided in the second legs.

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For Lyon, home advantage could be decisive. Paulo Fonseca‘s side has already shown positive signs at the beginning of the domestic season, opening its Ligue 1 campaign with a 2-0 victory away against Toulouse on August 22. Noah Nartey and Malick Fofana scored in the final minutes to give Lyon momentum heading into the decisive European fixture.

Fenerbahce, meanwhile, must find a way to win in France after failing to capitalize fully on home-field advantage in the first leg. The Turkish side had chances in Istanbul but ultimately had to settle for a draw after Greenwood’s equalizer. The result means Fenerbahce cannot simply protect a first-leg advantage: a victory is required to advance without relying on extra time or penalties.

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What time is the Lyon vs Fenerbahce match?

The Lyon vs. Fenerbahce match kicks off on Wednesday, August 26, at 3:00 PM ET. UEFA lists a 9:00 PM kickoff in Central European Time, while the match will take place at Groupama Stadium in Décines-Charpieu, France.