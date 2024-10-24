Fenerbahce vs Manchester United: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League

Fenerbahce will take on Manchester United in the league phase Matchday 3 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League. Here’s everything you need to know to catch the action, whether you’re watching on TV or streaming online, with viewing options available in your country.
Manchester United’s Champions League campaign has stumbled out of the gates, with the Red Devils managing just two points from their first two matches despite being favorites. Now, they’re eager to secure their first win, but face a tough challenge against Fenerbahce.
The Turkish side has collected four points from six and will be looking to capitalize on this crucial matchup. With both teams eyeing advancement to the next round, the stakes are high, and Fenerbahce will aim to put a dent in United’s ambitions while boosting their own chances.
Fenerbahce vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (October 25)
Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (October 25)
Canada: 3:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (October 25)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 25)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 25)
Mexico: 1:00 AM (October 25)
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)
Youssef En Nesyri of Fenerbahce – IMAGO / ANP
Fenerbahce vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: myCANAL, tabii, Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Live 2
Germany: RTL+, tabii
India: JioTV, tabii, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, tabii, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia
International: Sport 24
Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, tabii, TNT Sports 2, Premier Sports ROI 1, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, tabii, TV8, Sky Sport 253, Sky Sport Calcio
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, tabii
Mexico: Disney+ Mexico, tabii, ESPN2 Mexico
Netherlands: tabii, Ziggo Sport 3
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, tabii, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Spain: Movistar+, tabii, Movistar Champions League 4
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English
UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, tabii, TNT Sports 2, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN, Univision, ViX, UniMás