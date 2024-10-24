Fenerbahce vs Manchester United: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League

Fenerbahce face Manchester United in the league phase Matchday 3 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League. Find out here the match schedules, kickoff times, and streaming options available in your country.

Manchester United’s Champions League campaign has stumbled out of the gates, with the Red Devils managing just two points from their first two matches despite being favorites. Now, they’re eager to secure their first win, but face a tough challenge against Fenerbahce.

The Turkish side has collected four points from six and will be looking to capitalize on this crucial matchup. With both teams eyeing advancement to the next round, the stakes are high, and Fenerbahce will aim to put a dent in United’s ambitions while boosting their own chances.

Fenerbahce vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (October 25)

Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (October 25)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (October 25)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 25)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 25)

Mexico: 1:00 AM (October 25)

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Youssef En Nesyri of Fenerbahce – IMAGO / ANP

Fenerbahce vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: myCANAL, tabii, Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Live 2

Germany: RTL+, tabii

India: JioTV, tabii, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, tabii, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

International: Sport 24

Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, tabii, TNT Sports 2, Premier Sports ROI 1, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, tabii, TV8, Sky Sport 253, Sky Sport Calcio

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, tabii

Mexico: Disney+ Mexico, tabii, ESPN2 Mexico

Netherlands: tabii, Ziggo Sport 3

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, tabii, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: Movistar+, tabii, Movistar Champions League 4

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English

UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, tabii, TNT Sports 2, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN, Univision, ViX, UniMás