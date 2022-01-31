The FIFA Club World Cup 2021 will take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from February 3 to 12, 2022. Here, check out how much the winning team will earn.

The 18th edition of the FIFA Club World Cup will take place from Feb. 3 to Feb. 12, 2022 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Six continental soccer champions and a host club will face each other looking to become the global dominators.

While FIFA have been planning to reform the format of this competition, increasing the number of participants to 24, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic forced the organization to delay its plans. Also, this tournament was supposed to be played in Japan but the country pulled out as host due to the pandemic restrictions.

The winner of this year’s edition will succeed Bayern Munich as champions. The Germans defeated Tigres UANL in the final. This year, Champions League winners Chelsea and Copa Libertadores champions Palmeiras are the favorites to take home the crown.

FIFA Club World Cup 2022: How much is the prize money?

FIFA hasn’t revealed any updates regarding the prize money distribution for the tournament. The last time they made an official statement regarding the prize fund for the competition was in 2008, when they introduced the match for the fifth place which increased the prize fund to $16.5 million.

So, we can assume that the prize money is the same. The winner will take $5 million, meanwhile the runner-up will take home $4 million. The third-placed team will earn $2.5 million, the fourth-placed team $2 million, the fifth-placed team $1.5 million, the sixth-placed team $1 million and the seventh-placed team $500,000.

Since the Champions League winner, Chelsea, and the Copa Libertadores champions, SE Palmeiras, enter this year’s competition at the semi-final stage, they are assured at least $2 million in prize money. The last time a non European team won the tournament was in 2012 (Corinthians).