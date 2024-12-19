FIFA World Cup 2034 in Saudi Arabia to reportedly include major restriction for fans

Asia is set to host its third FIFA World Cup in the 21st century, following a long absence from the tournament’s history during its first 70 years. After Korea-Japan 2002 and Qatar 2022, FIFA recently confirmed Saudi Arabia as the host nation for the 2034 World Cup. While the announcement reflects the country’s rapid investment and growth in soccer, one particular detail has already sparked debate.

According to The Guardian, the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages in stadiums will be strictly prohibited during the 2034 World Cup. This ban is not limited to sports events but aligns with a nationwide policy enforced in Saudi Arabia since the early 1950s.

In some Muslim-majority nations, while residents face restrictions on alcohol, tourists are often allowed access in designated areas, albeit at premium prices. In Saudi Arabia, however, the prohibition is absolute, with no exceptions—even in luxury hotels or high-end restaurants catering to foreign visitors.

FIFA reportedly has no intention of negotiating exceptions to this policy or lobbying for designated consumption zones. As a result, the alcohol ban will remain in place throughout the tournament. This stands in stark contrast to other World Cups, where alcohol sales are not only permitted but also play a significant role in sponsorship agreements and fan experiences.

A long-standing issue: Alcohol and the World Cup

The prohibition of alcohol at major soccer tournaments is not unprecedented. Before the 2014 World Cup, Brazil enforced a law banning alcohol sales in soccer stadiums to curb violence. FIFA, however, successfully convinced the Brazilian government to suspend the rule during the tournament.

In Qatar 2022, another predominantly Muslim country with restrictive alcohol policies, FIFA initially reached an agreement to allow alcohol sales in stadiums. However, Qatari authorities reversed the decision just two days before kickoff, causing FIFA to lose over $50 million in sponsorship revenues.

The 2034 World Cup will likely reignite these debates. Saudi Arabia’s firm stance on alcohol, even compared to Qatar, underscores the cultural complexities FIFA must navigate in organizing tournaments in diverse regions.

FIFA’s focus on upcoming events

While discussions about alcohol at the 2034 World Cup are inevitable, FIFA has more immediate priorities. In 2025, the organization will host the inaugural 32-team Club World Cup in the United States, a landmark event that promises to attract global attention.

The following year, the 2026 World Cup will debut its expanded 48-team format across North America, with matches held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Additionally, FIFA faces the unique challenge of organizing the 2030 World Cup, a tricontinental edition. The tournament will kick off in South America, hosted by Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay, before moving to Europe (Spain and Portugal) and Africa (Morocco).