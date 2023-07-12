Leicester City must feel like justice has been done as FIFA has hit Al-Nassr with a brutal sanction that will see the Saudi club not be able to make new player signings for three transfer windows.

The decision, as reported by The Mirror, stems from a previous debt the club has with Leicester City over the transfer of Nigerian striker Ahmed Musa. Leicester is owed in the range of $500,000 plus add ons stipulated in the original transfer agreement.

The ruling was issued in October of 2021, where Al- Nassr were informed that failure to make good on their debt to the English side would result in a historic ban from signing new players.

Al-Nassr banned from making transfers

According to The Mirror report, Al- Nassr failed to make good on their compliance and are now banned from making signings for three windows.

The ban is on both domestic and international transfers, no new players can arrive at the club. The matter was brought before the FIFA Disciplinary Committee and the ban has gone into effect.

Rushing to make good now the Saudi club plans to pay off the debt they have with Leicester City. The hopes by Al-Nassr is that the ban is lifted.

The club executives chalked it up to a clerical error that got lost when the Public Investment Fund (PIF) took over the team.