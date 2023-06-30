Al Nassr is currently without a head coach and building a squad towards next season. Al Nassr finished second in the Saudi Premier League on 67 points, 5 points back from eventual champions Al-Ittihad.

Al Nassr have qualified to the AFC Champions League play-in round and have Cristiano Ronaldo and former MLS flop DP signings Pity Martinez on their squad. The club signed Seko Fofana from Lens for 40 million euros to help the team looking ahead to next season.

Al Nassr had also wrapped up the signing of two other major stars, but those deals were both canceled as both players had issues.

Al Nassr signings fall through

The first player in question is Hakim Ziyech, the Moroccan failed his physical and thus the transfer has been called off. Ziyech was signed for 17 million euros but now the player will need to find another home.

The second player is Marcelo Brozović who was signed via Inter Milan for 23 million euros. Brozović was all set to go but Al Nassr changed the transfer fee at the last minute and Inter Milan declined the move. Marcelo Brozović has interest from Barcelona and maybe this situation opens up that door again.