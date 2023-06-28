The Al- Nassr superstar is enjoying some needed time off after a long season with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and their family on a near $7 million yacht in Sardinia. In one of the vacation pictures posted on Instagram with his son, Cristiano Ronaldo has his toenails painted black which caused a bit of a stir on social media.

Many fans began to ask why CR7 paints his toenails and if he had ever done it before. Upon investigation not only does Cristiano Ronaldo paint his toenails but legendary boxer Mike Tyson is said to follow the same practice.

So why does CR7 paint his toenails black? We may have the answer to one of social media’s biggest mysteries.

Cristiano Ronaldo with black toenails

The reason the former Real Madrid star paints his toenail was reported by German outlet Bild and it’s not for fashion but rather health reasons. Painting one’s toenails is reported to protect the feet from fungal and bacterial infections while playing with football boots.

A user on Twitter named Keewee shed some light on the Portuguese superstar’s post, “Many top athletes do this to protect their nails from fungi and bacteria when they are stuck in sweaty shoes for hours. Even Mike Tyson. But wonderful to see how fragile masculinity is here.”