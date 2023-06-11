This Saturday, Manchester City won their first UEFA Champions League title thanks to a second-half goal from Rodri that defeated Inter 1-0 in a nail-biting final and capped off Pep Guardiola’s amazing treble. The English side were thrown off their regular flow and lost Kevin De Bruyne to injury.

However, the Spanish midfielder scored in the middle of the second half to win the game at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium. His side became the first Premier League team to complete a triple feat since Manchester United in 1999.

Unfortunately, Inter’s best players this season underachieved when it mattered most, and the team as a whole suffered as a result. The defensive efforts of Pep’s team neutralized Lautaro Martinez and to make matters worse, Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku squandered several golden opportunities.

What did Gianni Infantino post on Instagram?

After the Istanbul Champions League Final, there has been a lot of backlash towards Gianni Infantino on social media. Despite his position, the FIFA president, who is an avid fan of Inter, had previously posted a variety of posts showing his support for the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza outfit on social media.

This time, he has received criticism from several people who find his social media post with the word “Amala” [used to express support to Inter] and the Nerazzurri-colored hearts, offensive.

As a result of the backlash on social media, Infantino ultimately decided to disable user comments. In reality, the FIFA president’s controversial sharing of fan messages caused a firestorm.