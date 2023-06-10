Manchester City are having a spectacular season. After they eliminated Real Madrid in the semifinals, a historic treble is still within reach: Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup.

They’re favorites to hoist the trophy against Inter Milan thanks to Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and, of course, coach Pep Guardiola.

However, during the match for the title, Kevin De Bruyne had a very unfortunate incident. Read here to find out what happened.

What happened to Kevin De Bruyne during the Champions League final?

Kevin de Bruyne suffered a right leg injury in minute 30′ and was replaced by Phil Foden before halftime. He had been carrying that injury during the last few weeks as Pep Guardiola didn’t use him in the final games of the Premier League.

In the 2021 Champions League, De Bruyne also had to leave the final of the tournament in minute 60′ between Manchester City and Chelsea after a huge hit in the face with Antonio Rüdiger. Gabriel Jesus took his place on the field.