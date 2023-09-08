Neymar did not leave an endearing image for most at PSG, during his successful stint the Brazilian missed a lot of action due to injuries. Still Neymar was able to win 13 championships with the club but never any European club cup competitions.

Now in Saudi Arabia and playing for Al Hilal, Neymar traveled to Brazil while recovering from an ankle injury. Neymar is with the Brazilian national team preparing for their first two games of World Cup qualifying.

During a press conference, Neymar shrugged off talks that he is playing at a lesser level, in fact the Brazilian believes that the Saudi Pro League is on par or even better than Ligue 1.

Neymar comparing Saudi Pro League with Ligue 1

“I assure you that soccer there (in Saudi Arabia) is the same. The ball is round, there’s a goal, and if you look at the names that have gone to the Saudi league… I don’t know whether it is better than the French league or not.”

“I want to win titles for Al Hilal, my head won’t change much. Everyone said the same when I went to France (about competitiveness), and it was the place I was hit the most in my life,” Neymar added. “I am sure that it won’t be easy to win the Saudi championship, other teams got stronger, have famous players. It will be very interesting, and I am sure you will be watching.“

When discussing whether he contemplated retiring from the Brazilian national team the former Santos star stated, “After a lot of pressure from family and friends (to return to the national team) you start giving value to everything you did,” Neymar said. “When you are with your people, your family, they put you in your place and make you see it is worth to continue being happy by wearing Brazil’s shirt.”