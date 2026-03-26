FIFA to make a rule exception with Mercedes-Benz Stadium for 2026 World Cup

For the 2026 World Cup, FIFA has been notoriously strict regarding the requirements and regulations for the 16 venues hosting the tournament’s 104 matches. However, it hit a unique roadblock with the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Georgia.

FIFA policy strictly prohibits any form of corporate branding, marketing, or commercial naming rights within the stadium footprint during the competition. However, the Mercedes-Benz Stadium features a complex retractable roof with the automotive brand’s logo integrated directly into the center of the aperture.

Following 18 months of negotiations to find a way to remove or cover the logo on the stadium’s dome, engineers determined there was no feasible way to do so without risking structural damage. Consequently, FIFA has been forced to allow the logo to remain, making it the only stadium that will feature corporate branding visible during the tournament.

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Matches at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The venue is scheduled to host eight matches, including five group stage games and three knockout rounds, headlined by a high-stakes semifinal. Below there is a list of every game to be played at Georgia:

A general view inside of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Getty Images)

June 15: Spain vs. Cape Verde (Group H)

(Group H) June 18: UEFA Playoff Winner vs. South Africa (Group A)

June 21: Spain vs. Saudi Arabia (Group H)

(Group H) June 24: Morocco vs. Haiti (Group C)

(Group C) June 27: FIFA Playoff Winner vs. Uzbekistan (Group K)

July 1: Round of 32 (Winner Group L vs. 3rd Group E/H/I/J/K)

(Winner Group L vs. 3rd Group E/H/I/J/K) July 7: Round of 16

July 15: Semifinal

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Stadiums must change their names for the 2026 World Cup

In accordance with FIFA’s strict clean stadium policy, all 16 host venues have been required to change their names for the duration of the 2026 World Cup. Below is a list of all the stadiums and the names they will use during the competition: