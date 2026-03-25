FIFA expands roster size for 2026 World Cup: When is the deadline to submit the final list?

With less than 100 days until the start of the 2026 World Cup, final preparations are underway for the global tournament. On Wednesday, FIFA reaffirmed that final rosters will feature an expanded 26-player limit, a permanent increase from the traditional 23-man squads used in previous editions.

According to FIFA, national team managers have until May 11 to submit a preliminary provisional list of up to 55 players. This expanded pool is designed to give teams more flexibility to account for late-season injuries or tactical adjustments before the final selection.

From that initial group, only 26 players will make the final cut to travel to the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Each nation’s definitive roster must be submitted by the May 30 deadline, giving coaches nearly three weeks to trim their squads from the provisional 55-man list.

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When does the 2026 World Cup kickoff?

The tournament officially kicks off on Thursday, June 11, 2026, at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. In a historic rematch of the 2010 opening game, host nation Mexico will face South Africa to raise the curtain on Group A.

An aerial view of the Estadio Azteca. (Getty Images)

FIFA shuts down rumors of a 30-player roster

With the expansion of the World Cup to 48 teams, FIFA was forced to restructure the tournament format, adding a Round of 32 to the knockout stage. This new round increases the total number of matches and extends the path to the trophy, requiring the eventual champion to play eight games instead of the traditional seven.

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Because of this intensified schedule and the increased risk of player fatigue or injury, several national federations had lobbied for rosters to be expanded further to 30 players. Rumors had circulated for months that FIFA was seriously considering the move to provide coaches with more tactical diversity and depth.

However, FIFA has officially moved to silence those rumors, confirming that the roster limit will remain strictly capped at 26 players. While this is an increase from the 23-player squads used prior to 2022, the governing body has made it clear that no further expansion will occur, ending any speculation about 30-man squads for the 2026 tournament.