FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 prize money: How much do the champions get?

Young stars chase more than glory in the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025. Every match, every goal, edges them closer to a reward that could change their careers forever. Check out the prize money.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

The FIFA U-20 trophy is displayed during the FIFA U-20 World Cup Final in 2015.
© Hannah Peters/Getty ImagesThe FIFA U-20 trophy is displayed during the FIFA U-20 World Cup Final in 2015.

The FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 brings together the brightest young talents in soccer, each team chasing more than just glory. Beyond the trophies and medals, there’s a financial prize that highlights the stakes at this global stage.

Every goal, every save and every win carries weight not just in the standings but in the potential reward. The prize money structure reflects the importance FIFA places on nurturing future stars and rewarding excellence at the youth level.

From emerging soccer nations to established powerhouses, the battle for the title carries implications far beyond the pitch. The champions’ reward is more than symbolic, it’s a statement about the tournament’s growing influence.

What is the prize money for the FIFA U-20 World Cup?

Despite the lack of an official FIFA press release, recent media reports related to the final stages of the 2025 tournament indicate a significant financial reward is given to the national team’s governing body.

The amount consistently reported for the National Football Federation (FA) of the country that wins the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 is approximately $1 million. Lesser, but still substantial, amounts are reported for other top finishers, such as $300,000 for the third-place team.

A view of the FIFA U20 World Cup in 2014. (Source: Michael Bradley/Getty Images for ATEED)

A view of the FIFA U20 World Cup in 2014. (Source: Michael Bradley/Getty Images for ATEED)

It is crucial to understand that this prize money is paid to the National Football Federation and does not go directly to the players. The actual bonus money that individual players receive is an additional incentive determined entirely by the winning country’s own FA, making the final compensation highly variable.

For example, in the previous edition of the tournament, the bonuses offered to players by their respective FAs ranged widely, with some associations reportedly offering their players over $100,000 each, while others provided smaller figures.

