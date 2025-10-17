Is there a third-place game at the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025?

As the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 nears its climax, anticipation builds not only for the final but for what happens just before it. The battle for bronze often delivers its own kind of drama and pride.

Historically, the third-place match has offered young talents one last stage to shine — a chance to recover from heartbreak and leave the tournament with something tangible. Yet, its place in modern competition continues to evolve.

This year’s edition brings renewed curiosity about the format and how FIFA plans to wrap up its youth showcase. Beyond the medals, it’s about development, legacy and the stories that endure long after the final whistle.

Colombia vs. France awaits in FIFA U-20 World Cup

After heartbreaking semi-final losses, Colombia and France are set to clash for the bronze medal in the FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025. The match for third place will take place on Saturday, October 18 at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos in Santiago.

The FIFA U-20 trophy is displayed during the FIFA U-20 World Cup Final in 2015. (Source: Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Colombia, who suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to tournament hosts Argentina, will be looking to secure a second-ever third-place finish in this competition, matching their best performance from 2003. Their disciplined, defensively solid approach will be tested against a high-powered French side.

Meanwhile, France missed out on a spot in the final after a dramatic penalty shootout loss to debut finalists Morocco, following a 1-1 draw. The 2013 champions are aiming to close out their campaign with a victory to earn their third medal in the tournament’s history.