Finland will host Montenegro in UEFA Nations League Group B3 Matchday 2. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States and Canada.

UEFA Nations League group B3 leaders Montenegro will visit Finland for Matchday 2. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV and DAZN if you are in Canada.

Montenegro started this UEFA Nations League in the best way, beating Romania 2-0 and staying as leaders in a really complicated group, in which the main candidates to win are Bosnia and Herzegovina and their rivals in this game. The Montenegrins showed, however, that they have the tools to fight for important things and will go in search of promotion.

The Finns, as mentioned before, are one of the main favorites to win this group and achieve promotion to League A. For this, of course, they will need a victory against Montenegro, a team that is supposed to be inferior, but that it can perfectly complicate them. It will be important to get the 3 points for them especially playing in Finland.

Finland vs Montenegro: Date

This UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 game between Finland and Montenegro that will take place at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium in Helsinki, Finland, will be played on Tuesday, June 7 at 12:00 PM (ET).

Finland vs Montenegro: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

TV channel in the US and Canada to watch Finland vs Montenegro

Finland and Montenegro will play this 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League game on Tuesday, June 7 at 12:00 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV and on DAZN in Canada. Other option: ViX.

