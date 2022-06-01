The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League start is right around the corner. On Thursday, June 2, 2022 the competition that takes place instead of the friendly matches in the European mainland will start during the FIFA International break. The curreny UEFA Nations League Champion are France after they beat Spain. If you are in the US, you can watch this competition on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).
The current 55 UEFA National teams are divided into different leagues based on a promotion and relegation system. There are four leagues, with four groups in the first three and two groups in the last one. In oder to determine which national team plays where, the UEFA ranking is taken into account.
In the case of League A, the top 4 teams of each group qualifies to the Final Four. Whereas in League B the top 4 teams are moved up, and so on. In the case of the last 4 teams of each group, they are relegated to the next lower league for the next season. In League C,the last four must play a relegation playoff in which the two losers will drop to League D, from where the two top winners will move up.
2022-23 UEFA Nations League: Groups, tables and fixtures
League A
Group 1A: Austria, Croatia, Denmark, France
Group 1A: Fixtures and dates
Friday, June 3
France vs Denmark at 2:45 PM (ET)
Croatia vs Austria at 2:45 PM (ET)
Monday, June 6
Croatia vs France at 2:45 PM (ET)
Austria vs Denmark at 2:45 PM (ET)
Friday, June 10
Denmark vs Croatia at 2:45 PM (ET)
Austria vs France at 2:45 PM (ET)
Monday, June 13
France vs Croatia at 2:45 PM (ET)
Denmark vs Austria at 2:45 PM (ET)
Thursday, September 22
France vs Austria at 2:45 PM (ET)
Croatia vs Denmark at 2:45 PM (ET)
Sunday, September 25
Austria vs Croatia at 2:45 PM (ET)
Denmark vs France at 2:45 PM (ET)
Group 1A Table
|Position
|Team
|Pts
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|1
|Austria
|2
|Croatia
|3
|France
|4
|Denmark
Group 2A: Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Czech Republic
Group 2A: Fixtures and Dates
Thursday, June 2
Spain vs Portugal at 2:45 PM (ET)
Czech Republic vs Switzerland at 2:45 PM (ET)
Sunday, June 5
Portugal vs Switzerland at 2:45 PM (ET)
Czech Republic vs Spain at 2:45 PM (ET)
Thursday, June 9
Stwitzerland vs Spain at 2:45 PM (ET)
Portugal vs Czech Republic at 2:45 PM (ET)
Sunday, June 12
Spain vs Czech Republic at 2:45 PM (ET)
Switzerland vs Portugal at 2:45 PM (ET)
Saturday, September 24
Spain vs Switzerland at 2:45 PM (ET)
Czech Republic at 2:45 PM (ET)
Tuesday, September 27
Portugal vs Spain at 2:45 PM (ET)
Switzerland vs Czech Republic at 2:45 PM (ET)
Group 2A Table
|Position
|Team
|Pts
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|1
|Czech Republic
|2
|Portugal
|3
|Spain
|4
|Switzerland
Group 3A: Italy, Germany, England, Hungary
Group 3A: Fixtures and dates
Saturday, June 4
Italy vs Germany at 2:45 PM (ET)
Hungary vs England at 2:45 PM (ET)
Tuesday, June 7
Italy vs Hungary at 2:45 PM (ET)
Germany vs England at 2:45 PM (ET)
Saturday, June 11
England vs Italy at 2:45 PM (ET)
Hungary vs Germany at 2:45 PM (ET)
Tuesday, June 14
Germany vs Italy at 2:45 PM (ET)
England vs Hungary at 2:45 PM (ET)
Friday, September 23
Italy vs England at 2:45 PM (ET)
Germany vs Hungary at 2:45 PM (ET)
Monday, September 26
Hungary vs Italy at 2:45 PM (ET)
England vs Germany at 2:45 PM (ET)
Group 3A Table
|Position
|Team
|Pts
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|1
|England
|2
|Hungary
|3
|Germany
|4
|Italy
Group 4A: Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Wales
Group 4A: Fixtures and dates
Wednesday, June 1
Poland vs Wales at 2:45 PM (ET)
Friday, June 3
Belgium vs Netherlands at 2:45 PM (ET)
Wednesday, June 8
Belgium vs Poland at 2:45 PM (ET)
Wales vs Netherlands at 2:45 PM (ET)
Saturday, June 11
Wales vs Belgium at 2:45 PM (ET)
Netherlands vs Poland at 2:45 PM (ET)
Tuesday, June 14
Poland vs Belgium at 2:45 PM (ET)
Netherlands vs Wales at 2:45 PM (ET)
Thursday, September 22
Belgium vs Wales at 2:45 PM (ET)
Poland vs Netherlands at 2:45 PM (ET)
Sunday, September 25
Netherlands vs Belgium at 2:45 PM (ET)
Wales vs Poland at 2:45 PM (ET)
Group 4A Table
|Position
|Team
|Pts
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|1
|Belgium
|2
|Netherlands
|3
|Poland
|4
|Wales
League B
Group 1B: Ukraine, Scotland, Ireland, Armenia
Group 1B: Fixtures and dates
Saturday, June 4
Armenia vs Ireland at 10:00 AM (ET)
Wednesday, June 8
Ireland vs Ukraine at 2:45 PM (ET)
Scotland vs Armenia at 2:45 PM (ET)
Saturday, June 11
Ukraine vs Armenia at 9:00 AM (ET)
Ireland vs Scotland at 12:00 PM (ET)
Tuesday, June 14
Armenia vs Scotland at 12:00 PM (ET)
Ukraine vs Irland at 2:45 PM (ET)
Wednesday, September 21
Scotland vs Ukraine at 2:45 PM (ET)
Saturday, September 24
Scotland vs Ireland at 2:45 PM (ET)
Armenia vs Ukraine at 2:45 PM (ET)
Tuesday, September 27
Ukraine vs Scotland at 2:45 PM (ET)
Ireland vs Armenia at 2:45 PM (ET)
Group 1B Table
|Position
|Team
|Pts
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|1
|Armenia
|2
|Ireland
|3
|Scotland
|4
|Ukraine
Group 2B: Albania, Israel, Iceland, Russia
Group 2B: Fixtures and dates
Thursday, June 2
Israel vs Iceland at 2:45 PM (ET)
Albania vs Russia - Cancelled
Monday, June 6
Iceland vs Albania at 2:45 PM (ET)
Israel vs Russia - Cancelled
Friday, June 10
Albania vs Israel at 2:45 PM (ET)
Russia vs Iceland - Cancelled
Monday, June 13
Iceland vs Israel at 2:45 PM (ET)
Russia vs Albania - Cancelled
Saturday, September 24
Israel vs Albania at 2:45 PM (ET)
Iceland vs Russia - Cancelled
Tuesday, September 27
Albania vs Iceland at 2:45 PM (ET)
Russia vs Israel - Cancelled
Group 2B Table
|Position
|Team
|Pts
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|1
|Albania
|2
|Iceland
|3
|Israel
|4
|Russia
Group 3B: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, Montenegro, Romania
Group 3B: Fixtures and dates
Saturday, June 4
Finland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina at 12:00 PM (ET)
Montenegro vs Romania at 2:45 PM (ET)
Tuesday, June 7
Finland vs Montenegro at 12:00 PM (ET)
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Romania at 2:45 PM (ET)
Saturday, June 11
Montenegro vs Bosnia and Herzegovina at 2:45 PM (ET)
Romania vs Finland at 2:45 PM (ET)
Tuesday, June 14
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Finland at 2:45 PM (ET)
Romania vs Montenegro at 2:45 PM (ET)
Friday, September 23
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Montenegro at 2:45 PM (ET)
Finland vs Romania at 2:45 PM (ET)
Monday, September 26
Romania vs Bosnia and Herzegovina at 2:45 PM (ET)
Montenegro vs Finland at 2:45 PM (ET)
Group 3B Table
|Position
|Team
|Pts
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|1
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|2
|Finland
|3
|Montenegro
|4
|Romania
Group 4B: Norway, Serbia, Slovenia, Sweden
Group 4B: Fixtures and dates
Thursday, June 2
Slovenia vs Sweden at 2:45 PM (ET)
Serbia vs Norway at 2:45 PM (ET)
Sunday, June 5
Sweden vs Norway at 2:45 PM (ET)
Serbia vs Slovenia at 2:45 PM (ET)
Thursday, June 9
Sweden vs Serbia at 2:45 PM (ET)
Norway vs Slovenia at 2:45 PM (ET)
Sunday, June 12
Norway vs Sweden at 12:00 PM (ET)
Slovenia vs Serbia at 2:45 PM (ET)
Saturday, September 24
Slovenia vs Norway at 12:00 PM (ET)
Serbia vs Sweden at 2:45 PM (ET)
Tuesday, September 27
Norway vs Serbia at 2:45 PM (ET)
Sweden vs Slovenia at 2:45 PM (ET)
Group 4B Table
|Position
|Team
|Pts
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|1
|Norway
|2
|Serbia
|3
|Slovenia
|4
|Sweden
Group 1C: Faroe Islands, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Turkey
Group 1C: Fixtures and dates
Saturday, June 4
Turkey vs Faroe Islands at 2:45 PM (ET)
Lithuania vs Luxembourg at 12:00 PM (ET)
Tuesday, June 7
Lithuania vs Turkey at 2:45 PM (ET)
Faroe Islands vs Luxembourg at 2:45 PM (ET)
Saturday, June 11
Luxembourg vs Turkey at 2:45 PM (ET)
Faroe Islands vs Lithuania at 12:00 PM (ET)
Tuesday, June 14
Turkey vs Lithuania at 2:45 PM (ET)
Luxembourg vs Faroe Islandds at 2:45 PM (ET)
Thursday, September 22
Turkey vs Luxembourg at 2:45 PM (ET)
Lithuania vs Faroe Islands at 2:45 PM (ET)
Sunday, September 25
Luxembourg vs Lithuania at 2:45 PM (ET)
Faroe Islands vs Turkey at 2:45 PM (ET)
Group 1C Table
|Position
|Team
|Pts
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|1
|Faroe Islands
|2
|Lithuania
|3
|Luxembourg
|4
|Turkey
Group 2C: Cyprus, Greece, Kosovo, Nothern Ireland
Group 2C: Fixtures and dates
Thursday, June 2
Cyprus vs Kosovo at 12:00 PM (ET)
Northern Ireland vs Greece at 2:45 PM (ET)
Sunday, June 5
Cyprus vs Northern Ireland at 12:00 PM (ET)
Kosovo vs Greece at 2:45 PM (ET)
Thursday, June 9
Kosovo vs Northern Ireland at 12:00 PM (ET)
Greece vs Cyprus at 2:45 PM (ET)
Sunday, June 12
Northern Ireland vs Cyprus at 12:00 PM (ET)
Greece vs Kosovo at 2:45 PM (ET)
Saturday, September 24
Northern Ireland vs Kosovo at 12:00 PM (ET)
Cyprus vs Greece at 2:45 PM (ET)
Tuesday, September 27
Kosovo vs Cyprus at 12:00 PM (ET)
Greece vs Northern Ireland at 2:45 PM (ET)
Group 2C Table
|Position
|Team
|Pts
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|1
|Cyprus
|2
|Greece
|3
|Kosovo
|4
|Northern Ireland
Group 3C: Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Slovakia
Group 3C: Fixtures and dates
Friday, June 3
Kazkshtan vs Azerbaijan at 10:00 AM (ET)
Belarus vs Slovakia at 2:45 PM (ET)
Monday, June 6
Belarus vs Kazkshtan at 2:45 PM (ET)
Slovakia vs Azerbaijan at 2:45 PM (ET)
Friday, June 10
Azerbaijan vs Slovakia at 12:00 PM (ET)
Belarus vs Kazkshtan at 2:45 PM (ET)
Monday, June 13
Kazkshtan vs Slovakia at 10:00 AM (ET)
Azerbaijan vs Belarus at 12:00 PM (ET)
Thursday, September 22
Kazkshtan vs Belarus at 10:00 AM (ET)
Slovakia vs Azerbaijan at 2:45 PM (ET)
Sunday, September 25
Azerbaijan vs Kazkshtan at 12:00 PM (ET)
Slovakia vs Belarus at 12:00 PM (ET)
Group 3C Table
|Position
|Team
|Pts
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|1
|Azerbaijan
|2
|Belarus
|3
|Kazkshtan
|4
|Slovakia
Group 4C: Bulgaria, Georgia, Gibraltar, North Macedonia
Group 4C: Fixtures and dates
Thrusday, June 2
Bulgaria vs North Macedonia at 12:00 PM (ET)
Georgia vs Gibraltar at 12:00 PM (ET)
Sunday, June 5
Gibraltar vs North Macedonia at 12:00 PM (ET)
Bulgaria vs Georgia at 2:45 PM (ET)
Thursday, June 9
Gibraltar vs Bulgaria at 2:45 PM (ET)
North Macedonia vs Georgia at 2:45 PM (ET)
Sunday, June 12
North Macedonia vs Gibraltar at 12:00 PM (ET)
Georgia vs Bulgaria at 12:00 PM (ET)
Friday, September 23
Georgia vs North Macedonia at 12:00 PM (ET)
Bulgaria vs Gibraltar at 2:45 PM (ET)
Monday, September 26
Gibraltar vs Georgia at 2:45 PM (ET)
North Macedonia vs Bulgaria at 2:45 PM (ET)
Group 4C Table
|Position
|Team
|Pts
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|1
|Bulgaria
|2
|Georgia
|3
|Gibraltar
|4
|North Macedonia
Group D1: Andorra, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Moldova
Group D1: Fixtures and dates
Friday, June 3
Latvia vs Andorra at 12:00 PM (ET)
Liechtenstein vs Moldova at 2:45 PM (ET)
Monday, June 6
Latvia vs Liechtenstein at 12:00 PM (ET)
Andorra vs Moldova at 2:45 PM (ET)
Friday, June 10
Moldova vs Latvia at 12:00 PM (ET)
Andorra vs Liechtenstein at 2:45 PM (ET)
Tuesday, June 14
Moldova vs Andorra at 12:00 PM (ET)
Liechtenstein vs Latvia at 2:45 PM (ET)
Thursday, September 22
Latvia vs Moldova at 12:00 PM (ET)
Liechtenstein vs Andorra at 2:45 PM (ET)
Sunday, September 25
Moldova vs Liechtenstein at 12:00 PM (ET)
Andorra vs Latvia at 2:45 PM (ET)
Group 1D Table
|Position
|Team
|Pts
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|1
|Andorra
|2
|Latvia
|3
|Liechtenstein
|4
|Moldova
Group 2D: Estonia, Malta, San Marino
Fixtures and dates
Thursday, June 2
Estonia vs San Marino at 12:00 PM (ET)
Sunday, June 5
San Marino vs Malta at 9:00 AM (ET)
Thursday, June 9
Malta vs Estonia at 2:45 PM (ET)
Sunday, June 12
Malta vs San Marino at 2:45 PM (ET)
Sunday, September 25
Estonia vs Malta at 12:00 PM (ET)
Monday, September 16
San Marino vs Estonia at 2:45 PM (ET)
Group 2D Table
|Position
|Team
|Pts
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|1
|Estonia
|2
|Malta
|3
|San Marino
2022-23 UEFA Nations League: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US
2022-23 UEFA Nations League: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

The entire 2022-23 UEFA Nations League will be available to watch and stream live exclusively for the United States. The first match will be Poland vs Wales at 12:00 PM (ET).