The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League start is right around the corner. On Thursday, June 2, 2022 the competition that takes place instead of the friendly matches in the European mainland will start during the FIFA International break. The curreny UEFA Nations League Champion are France after they beat Spain. If you are in the US, you can watch this competition on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

The current 55 UEFA National teams are divided into different leagues based on a promotion and relegation system. There are four leagues, with four groups in the first three and two groups in the last one. In oder to determine which national team plays where, the UEFA ranking is taken into account.

In the case of League A, the top 4 teams of each group qualifies to the Final Four. Whereas in League B the top 4 teams are moved up, and so on. In the case of the last 4 teams of each group, they are relegated to the next lower league for the next season. In League C,the last four must play a relegation playoff in which the two losers will drop to League D, from where the two top winners will move up.

2022-23 UEFA Nations League: Groups, tables and fixtures

League A

Group 1A: Austria, Croatia, Denmark, France

Group 1A: Fixtures and dates

Friday, June 3

France vs Denmark at 2:45 PM (ET)

Croatia vs Austria at 2:45 PM (ET)

Monday, June 6

Croatia vs France at 2:45 PM (ET)

Austria vs Denmark at 2:45 PM (ET)

Friday, June 10

Denmark vs Croatia at 2:45 PM (ET)

Austria vs France at 2:45 PM (ET)

Monday, June 13

France vs Croatia at 2:45 PM (ET)

Denmark vs Austria at 2:45 PM (ET)

Thursday, September 22

France vs Austria at 2:45 PM (ET)

Croatia vs Denmark at 2:45 PM (ET)

Sunday, September 25

Austria vs Croatia at 2:45 PM (ET)

Denmark vs France at 2:45 PM (ET)

Group 1A Table

Position Team Pts GP W D L GF GA GD 1 Austria 2 Croatia 3 France 4 Denmark

Group 2A: Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Czech Republic

Group 2A: Fixtures and Dates

Thursday, June 2

Spain vs Portugal at 2:45 PM (ET)

Czech Republic vs Switzerland at 2:45 PM (ET)

Sunday, June 5

Portugal vs Switzerland at 2:45 PM (ET)

Czech Republic vs Spain at 2:45 PM (ET)

Thursday, June 9

Stwitzerland vs Spain at 2:45 PM (ET)

Portugal vs Czech Republic at 2:45 PM (ET)

Sunday, June 12

Spain vs Czech Republic at 2:45 PM (ET)

Switzerland vs Portugal at 2:45 PM (ET)

Saturday, September 24

Spain vs Switzerland at 2:45 PM (ET)

Czech Republic at 2:45 PM (ET)

Tuesday, September 27

Portugal vs Spain at 2:45 PM (ET)

Switzerland vs Czech Republic at 2:45 PM (ET)

Group 2A Table

Position Team Pts GP W D L GF GA GD 1 Czech Republic 2 Portugal 3 Spain 4 Switzerland

Group 3A: Italy, Germany, England, Hungary

Group 3A: Fixtures and dates

Saturday, June 4

Italy vs Germany at 2:45 PM (ET)

Hungary vs England at 2:45 PM (ET)

Tuesday, June 7

Italy vs Hungary at 2:45 PM (ET)

Germany vs England at 2:45 PM (ET)

Saturday, June 11

England vs Italy at 2:45 PM (ET)

Hungary vs Germany at 2:45 PM (ET)

Tuesday, June 14

Germany vs Italy at 2:45 PM (ET)

England vs Hungary at 2:45 PM (ET)

Friday, September 23

Italy vs England at 2:45 PM (ET)

Germany vs Hungary at 2:45 PM (ET)

Monday, September 26

Hungary vs Italy at 2:45 PM (ET)

England vs Germany at 2:45 PM (ET)

Group 3A Table

Position Team Pts GP W D L GF GA GD 1 England 2 Hungary 3 Germany 4 Italy

Group 4A: Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Wales

Group 4A: Fixtures and dates

Wednesday, June 1

Poland vs Wales at 2:45 PM (ET)

Friday, June 3

Belgium vs Netherlands at 2:45 PM (ET)

Wednesday, June 8

Belgium vs Poland at 2:45 PM (ET)

Wales vs Netherlands at 2:45 PM (ET)

Saturday, June 11

Wales vs Belgium at 2:45 PM (ET)

Netherlands vs Poland at 2:45 PM (ET)

Tuesday, June 14

Poland vs Belgium at 2:45 PM (ET)

Netherlands vs Wales at 2:45 PM (ET)

Thursday, September 22

Belgium vs Wales at 2:45 PM (ET)

Poland vs Netherlands at 2:45 PM (ET)

Sunday, September 25

Netherlands vs Belgium at 2:45 PM (ET)

Wales vs Poland at 2:45 PM (ET)

Group 4A Table

Position Team Pts GP W D L GF GA GD 1 Belgium 2 Netherlands 3 Poland 4 Wales

League B

Group 1B: Ukraine, Scotland, Ireland, Armenia

Group 1B: Fixtures and dates

Saturday, June 4

Armenia vs Ireland at 10:00 AM (ET)

Wednesday, June 8

Ireland vs Ukraine at 2:45 PM (ET)

Scotland vs Armenia at 2:45 PM (ET)

Saturday, June 11

Ukraine vs Armenia at 9:00 AM (ET)

Ireland vs Scotland at 12:00 PM (ET)

Tuesday, June 14

Armenia vs Scotland at 12:00 PM (ET)

Ukraine vs Irland at 2:45 PM (ET)

Wednesday, September 21

Scotland vs Ukraine at 2:45 PM (ET)

Saturday, September 24

Scotland vs Ireland at 2:45 PM (ET)

Armenia vs Ukraine at 2:45 PM (ET)

Tuesday, September 27

Ukraine vs Scotland at 2:45 PM (ET)

Ireland vs Armenia at 2:45 PM (ET)

Group 1B Table

Position Team Pts GP W D L GF GA GD 1 Armenia 2 Ireland 3 Scotland 4 Ukraine

Group 2B: Albania, Israel, Iceland, Russia

Group 2B: Fixtures and dates

Thursday, June 2

Israel vs Iceland at 2:45 PM (ET)

Albania vs Russia - Cancelled

Monday, June 6

Iceland vs Albania at 2:45 PM (ET)

Israel vs Russia - Cancelled

Friday, June 10

Albania vs Israel at 2:45 PM (ET)

Russia vs Iceland - Cancelled

Monday, June 13

Iceland vs Israel at 2:45 PM (ET)

Russia vs Albania - Cancelled

Saturday, September 24

Israel vs Albania at 2:45 PM (ET)

Iceland vs Russia - Cancelled

Tuesday, September 27

Albania vs Iceland at 2:45 PM (ET)

Russia vs Israel - Cancelled

Group 2B Table

Position Team Pts GP W D L GF GA GD 1 Albania 2 Iceland 3 Israel 4 Russia

Group 3B: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, Montenegro, Romania

Group 3B: Fixtures and dates

Saturday, June 4

Finland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina at 12:00 PM (ET)

Montenegro vs Romania at 2:45 PM (ET)

Tuesday, June 7

Finland vs Montenegro at 12:00 PM (ET)

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Romania at 2:45 PM (ET)

Saturday, June 11

Montenegro vs Bosnia and Herzegovina at 2:45 PM (ET)

Romania vs Finland at 2:45 PM (ET)

Tuesday, June 14

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Finland at 2:45 PM (ET)

Romania vs Montenegro at 2:45 PM (ET)

Friday, September 23

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Montenegro at 2:45 PM (ET)

Finland vs Romania at 2:45 PM (ET)

Monday, September 26

Romania vs Bosnia and Herzegovina at 2:45 PM (ET)

Montenegro vs Finland at 2:45 PM (ET)

Group 3B Table

Position Team Pts GP W D L GF GA GD 1 Bosnia and Herzegovina 2 Finland 3 Montenegro 4 Romania

Group 4B: Norway, Serbia, Slovenia, Sweden

Group 4B: Fixtures and dates

Thursday, June 2

Slovenia vs Sweden at 2:45 PM (ET)

Serbia vs Norway at 2:45 PM (ET)

Sunday, June 5

Sweden vs Norway at 2:45 PM (ET)

Serbia vs Slovenia at 2:45 PM (ET)

Thursday, June 9

Sweden vs Serbia at 2:45 PM (ET)

Norway vs Slovenia at 2:45 PM (ET)

Sunday, June 12

Norway vs Sweden at 12:00 PM (ET)

Slovenia vs Serbia at 2:45 PM (ET)

Saturday, September 24

Slovenia vs Norway at 12:00 PM (ET)

Serbia vs Sweden at 2:45 PM (ET)

Tuesday, September 27

Norway vs Serbia at 2:45 PM (ET)

Sweden vs Slovenia at 2:45 PM (ET)

Group 4B Table

Position Team Pts GP W D L GF GA GD 1 Norway 2 Serbia 3 Slovenia 4 Sweden

Group 1C: Faroe Islands, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Turkey

Group 1C: Fixtures and dates

Saturday, June 4

Turkey vs Faroe Islands at 2:45 PM (ET)

Lithuania vs Luxembourg at 12:00 PM (ET)

Tuesday, June 7

Lithuania vs Turkey at 2:45 PM (ET)

Faroe Islands vs Luxembourg at 2:45 PM (ET)

Saturday, June 11

Luxembourg vs Turkey at 2:45 PM (ET)

Faroe Islands vs Lithuania at 12:00 PM (ET)

Tuesday, June 14

Turkey vs Lithuania at 2:45 PM (ET)

Luxembourg vs Faroe Islandds at 2:45 PM (ET)

Thursday, September 22

Turkey vs Luxembourg at 2:45 PM (ET)

Lithuania vs Faroe Islands at 2:45 PM (ET)

Sunday, September 25

Luxembourg vs Lithuania at 2:45 PM (ET)

Faroe Islands vs Turkey at 2:45 PM (ET)

Group 1C Table

Position Team Pts GP W D L GF GA GD 1 Faroe Islands 2 Lithuania 3 Luxembourg 4 Turkey

Group 2C: Cyprus, Greece, Kosovo, Nothern Ireland

Group 2C: Fixtures and dates

Thursday, June 2

Cyprus vs Kosovo at 12:00 PM (ET)

Northern Ireland vs Greece at 2:45 PM (ET)

Sunday, June 5

Cyprus vs Northern Ireland at 12:00 PM (ET)

Kosovo vs Greece at 2:45 PM (ET)

Thursday, June 9

Kosovo vs Northern Ireland at 12:00 PM (ET)

Greece vs Cyprus at 2:45 PM (ET)

Sunday, June 12

Northern Ireland vs Cyprus at 12:00 PM (ET)

Greece vs Kosovo at 2:45 PM (ET)

Saturday, September 24

Northern Ireland vs Kosovo at 12:00 PM (ET)

Cyprus vs Greece at 2:45 PM (ET)

Tuesday, September 27

Kosovo vs Cyprus at 12:00 PM (ET)

Greece vs Northern Ireland at 2:45 PM (ET)

Group 2C Table

Position Team Pts GP W D L GF GA GD 1 Cyprus 2 Greece 3 Kosovo 4 Northern Ireland

Group 3C: Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Slovakia

Group 3C: Fixtures and dates

Friday, June 3

Kazkshtan vs Azerbaijan at 10:00 AM (ET)

Belarus vs Slovakia at 2:45 PM (ET)

Monday, June 6

Belarus vs Kazkshtan at 2:45 PM (ET)

Slovakia vs Azerbaijan at 2:45 PM (ET)

Friday, June 10

Azerbaijan vs Slovakia at 12:00 PM (ET)

Belarus vs Kazkshtan at 2:45 PM (ET)

Monday, June 13

Kazkshtan vs Slovakia at 10:00 AM (ET)

Azerbaijan vs Belarus at 12:00 PM (ET)

Thursday, September 22

Kazkshtan vs Belarus at 10:00 AM (ET)

Slovakia vs Azerbaijan at 2:45 PM (ET)

Sunday, September 25

Azerbaijan vs Kazkshtan at 12:00 PM (ET)

Slovakia vs Belarus at 12:00 PM (ET)

Group 3C Table

Position Team Pts GP W D L GF GA GD 1 Azerbaijan 2 Belarus 3 Kazkshtan 4 Slovakia

Group 4C: Bulgaria, Georgia, Gibraltar, North Macedonia

Group 4C: Fixtures and dates

Thrusday, June 2

Bulgaria vs North Macedonia at 12:00 PM (ET)

Georgia vs Gibraltar at 12:00 PM (ET)

Sunday, June 5

Gibraltar vs North Macedonia at 12:00 PM (ET)

Bulgaria vs Georgia at 2:45 PM (ET)

Thursday, June 9

Gibraltar vs Bulgaria at 2:45 PM (ET)

North Macedonia vs Georgia at 2:45 PM (ET)

Sunday, June 12

North Macedonia vs Gibraltar at 12:00 PM (ET)

Georgia vs Bulgaria at 12:00 PM (ET)

Friday, September 23

Georgia vs North Macedonia at 12:00 PM (ET)

Bulgaria vs Gibraltar at 2:45 PM (ET)

Monday, September 26

Gibraltar vs Georgia at 2:45 PM (ET)

North Macedonia vs Bulgaria at 2:45 PM (ET)

Group 4C Table

Position Team Pts GP W D L GF GA GD 1 Bulgaria 2 Georgia 3 Gibraltar 4 North Macedonia

Group D1: Andorra, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Moldova

Group D1: Fixtures and dates

Friday, June 3

Latvia vs Andorra at 12:00 PM (ET)

Liechtenstein vs Moldova at 2:45 PM (ET)

Monday, June 6

Latvia vs Liechtenstein at 12:00 PM (ET)

Andorra vs Moldova at 2:45 PM (ET)

Friday, June 10

Moldova vs Latvia at 12:00 PM (ET)

Andorra vs Liechtenstein at 2:45 PM (ET)

Tuesday, June 14

Moldova vs Andorra at 12:00 PM (ET)

Liechtenstein vs Latvia at 2:45 PM (ET)

Thursday, September 22

Latvia vs Moldova at 12:00 PM (ET)

Liechtenstein vs Andorra at 2:45 PM (ET)

Sunday, September 25

Moldova vs Liechtenstein at 12:00 PM (ET)

Andorra vs Latvia at 2:45 PM (ET)

Group 1D Table

Position Team Pts GP W D L GF GA GD 1 Andorra 2 Latvia 3 Liechtenstein 4 Moldova

Group 2D: Estonia, Malta, San Marino

Fixtures and dates

Thursday, June 2

Estonia vs San Marino at 12:00 PM (ET)

Sunday, June 5

San Marino vs Malta at 9:00 AM (ET)

Thursday, June 9

Malta vs Estonia at 2:45 PM (ET)

Sunday, June 12

Malta vs San Marino at 2:45 PM (ET)

Sunday, September 25

Estonia vs Malta at 12:00 PM (ET)

Monday, September 16

San Marino vs Estonia at 2:45 PM (ET)

Group 2D Table

Position Team Pts GP W D L GF GA GD 1 Estonia 2 Malta 3 San Marino

The entire 2022-23 UEFA Nations League will be available to watch and stream live exclusively for the United States on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial). The first match will be Poland vs Wales at 12:00 PM (ET).