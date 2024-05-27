Flamengo will receive Millonarios for the Matchday 6 of the 2024 Copa Libertadores group stage. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

[Watch Flamengo vs Millonarios Live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

This is a pivotal duel that could determine several outcomes in Group E. Currently, Flamengo sit in second place in their group with 7 points, tied with Palestino, albeit with a superior goal difference. With three points behind Bolivar, the Brazilians could either secure advancement or even claim the top spot.

To achieve the latter, they must secure a victory and rely on a Palestino win. However, if Chileans triumphs and Flamengo fail to do so, the “Arabic team” will qualify, relegating “Fla” to the Copa Sudamericana. Their opponents, Millonarios, have no chance of contending even for third place, providing an advantage for the Rio squad.

When will the Flamengo vs Millonarios match be played?

The game for the Matchday 6 of the 2024 Copa Libertadores group stage between Flamengo and Millonarios will be played this Tuesday, May 28 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Millonarios goalkeeper Alvaro Montero – IMAGO / UIG

Flamengo vs Millonarios: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Flamengo vs Millonarios in the USA

This 2024 Copa Libertadores game between Flamengo and Millonarios will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS.