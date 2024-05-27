LDU Quito play against Universitario for the Matchday 6 of the 2024 Copa Libertadores group stage. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

LDU Quito and Universitario are set to clash in Matchday 6 of the 2024 Copa Libertadores group stage. Dive into all the essential details, such as the match date, kickoff time, and a carefully curated array of streaming options customized for viewers in the United States.

[Watch LDU Quito vs Universitario Live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

It’s the final Matchday of the group stage, and two teams meet knowing they have no chance of advancing to the round of 16 in the 2024 Copa Libertadores. However, that doesn’t diminish the significance of this match by any means.

In fact, it’s likely to be one of the most compelling encounters as it’s a direct battle for third place, which secures qualification for the Copa Sudamericana. With 5 points, Universitario holds the advantage, needing only a draw to secure their spot. LDU Quito, on the other hand, must secure a victory to maintain third place.

When will the LDU Quito vs Universitario match be played?

The game for the Matchday 6 of the 2024 Copa Libertadores group stage between LDU Quito and Universitario will be played this Tuesday, May 28 at 6:00 PM (ET).

Estrada of LDU – IMAGO / Pera Photo Press

LDU Quito vs Universitario: Time by State in the USA

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch LDU Quito vs Universitario in the USA

This 2024 Copa Libertadores game between LDU Quito and Universitario will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tubi, beIN SPORTS.