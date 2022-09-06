Flamengo will host Velez Sarsfield at the Maracana Stadium for the second leg of 2022 Copa Libertadores Semifinals. Find out how to watch or live stream free this Copa Libertadores game in your country.

Flamengo and Velez Sarsfield will face-off for the second leg of 2022 Copa Libertadores Semifinals.

Flamengo wiped out Velez Sarsfield's pitch last week with a 4-0 win on the road. In fact, Flamengo's player Pedro went out to score a hattrick, and returned home with the game's ball. The remaining goal was scored by Everton Ribeiro.

Now, Velez Sarsfield, as the only Argentine team left in the 2022 Copa Libertadores, will have to outbest the 2021 Copa Libertadores runners-up at their home, where they have won all of their games in this year's international tournament.

Flamengo vs Velez: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 9:30 PM

Australia: 10:30 AM (AEST) (Thursday)

Bahamas: 8:30 PM

Bangladesh: 6:30 AM (Thursday)

Barbados: 8:30 PM

Belize: 6:30 PM

Botswana: 2:30 AM (Thursday)

Brazil: 9:30 PM

Brunei: 8:30 AM (Thursday)

Burundi: 2:30 AM (Thursday)

Cameroon: 1:30 AM (Thursday)

Canada: 8:30 PM (ET)

Eswatini: 2:30 AM (Thursday)

Ethiopia: 3:30 AM (Thursday)

Fiji: 12:30 PM (Thursday)

France: 2:30 AM (Thursday)

Gambia: 12:30 AM (Thursday)

Germany: 2:30 AM (Thursday)

Ghana: 12:30 AM (Thursday)

Guyana: 8:30 PM

India: 6:00 AM (Thursday)

Ireland: 1:30 AM (Thursday)

Italy: 2:30 AM (Thursday)

Jamaica: 7:30 PM

Kenya: 3:30 AM (Thursday)

Lesotho: 2:30 AM (Thursday)

Liberia: 12:30 AM (Thursday)

Malawi: 3:30 AM (Thursday)

Malaysia: 8:30 AM (Thursday)

Malta: 2:30 AM (Thursday)

Mauritius: 4:30 AM (Thursday)

Mexico: 7:30 PM

Namibia: 2:30 AM (Thursday)

Netherlands: 2:30 AM (Thursday)

New Zealand: 12:30 PM (Thursday)

Nigeria: 1:30 AM (Thursday)

Pakistan: 5:30 AM (Thursday)

Papua New Guinea: 10:30 AM (Thursday)

Philippines: 8:30 AM (Thursday)

Portugal: 1:30 AM (Thursday)

Rwanda: 2:30 AM (Thursday)

Sierra Leone: 6:30 PM

Singapore: 8:30 AM (Thursday)

Solomon Islands: 11:30 AM (Thursday)

South Africa: 2:30 AM (Thursday)

South Sudan: 2:30 AM (Thursday)

Spain: 2:30 AM (Thursday)

Sri Lanka: 6:00 AM (Thursday)

Sudan: 2:30 AM (Thursday)

Tanzania: 3:30 AM (Thursday)

Trinidad and Tobago: 8:30 PM

Uganda: 3:30 AM (Thursday)

UK: 1:30 AM (Thursday)

United States: 8:30 PM (ET)

Zambia: 2:30 AM (Thursday)

Zimbabwe: 2:30 AM (Thursday)

Flamengo vs Velez: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Fox Sports Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Brazil: ESPN, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO

Canada: fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada

Fiji: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Germany: DAZN

Ireland: BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web

Italy: DAZN

International: Bet365, Facebook Watch

Mexico: Marca Claro

Netherlands: ESPN, Watch ESPN

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Solomon Islands: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

South Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Spain: DAZN,

Sudan: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

UK: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web, BBC Red Button

United States: fuboTV (Free Trial), beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS