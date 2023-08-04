In a continuing trend of soccer players being robbed while playing a match in France, this time the victim was former Arsenal and current Marseille defender Matteo Guendouzi. Guendouzi was away from the house playing in a preseason match when burglars entered the home with his wife Mae inside.

According to The Sun, the robbers entered the home by smashing the bedroom window, the loud noise alerted Guendouzi’s wife Mae, who called the police. Guendouzi had a rolex stolen valued at $255,000.

The home is located in Cassis, a scenic Mediterranean resort in France, and several of Guendouzi’s teammates live in the area. Sead Kolasinac, who also played at Arsenal as well, had his home robbed in January.

About Matteo Guendouzi

Police are continuing the investigation into who may have robbed the home of Matteo Guendouzi, and it’s just the latest of high-end robberies attacking football players in their homes, usually while playing a match. Although there have been instances where the assailants did enter the home with the players and their families present.

Matteo Guendouzi, 24, played for Lorient before moving to Arsenal, with the Gunners the defender played 57 matches before moving on loan to Germany and later being permanently signed with Marseille.

Guendouzi has seven caps with France and won the UEFA Nations League with the two-time World champions.