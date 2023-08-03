Lionel Messi is breaking revenue records, attracting a lot of attention to Major League Soccer and Inter Miami, and why shouldn’t he? Messi has 5 goals in only 3 games, he is vastly superior to his opposition and his jersey sales are through the roof.

That being said, everyone knows that Messi is playing in a level that he is head and shoulders above, and for ESPN pundit Stephen A. Smith, the thrill of Messi in Major League Soccer also comes at the realization that Messi is just too good to be in MLS.

During his program First Take, Smith did not hold back on his thoughts that Messi is playing at a level that is beneath him.

Stephen A. Smith on Lionel Messi

Stephen A. Smith stated, “The bottom line is this, in all seriousness, this is one of the greatest players ever. EVER! And (Messi) is playing in a G League of soccer.” While a cold remark Smith did go on to praise MLS in its growth, “the MLS am quite sure it will continue to grow, am rooting for it… I love the acquisition of Messi and (MLS) continues to flourish, but I don’t get excited seeing (Messi) do that against that competition.”

Smith went on to compare Messi in MLS as LeBron James playing in a G League in the NBA, “This is like LeBron James going against the G League.” Smith went on to state that Messi is a class on his own at the world stage and in MLS, “these people can’t mess with him”.