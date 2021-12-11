Albert Benaiges, Barcelona's former youth soccer coordinator, has been accused of sexually assaulting youngsters, according to Diari ARA. The Catalan newspaper launched an inquiry accusing him of breaching red lines during his 38 years as a Physical education teacher at a school in Les Corts, Barcelona.

Over 60 individuals had contacted ARA about their encounters with Benaiges, who departed FC Barcelona on December 2, 2021. The 71-year-old allegedly masturbated with youngsters, played sexual games with them, and touched them, according to ARA's investigation.

Benaiges said that he would not do the things he did during those years again, but maintains that he did not touch any children. The majority of students are disappointed by the school's lack of response, they believe that concerns were made but nothing was done. Five pupils recalled making a complaint to the administration when they were 13 years old, but it was disregarded.

Albert Benaiges returned to Barcelona in 2021 only to leave in December

Benaiges is reportedly accused of masturbating near to 13-year-olds and watching pornographic videos. He showered with students who were participating in rhythmic gymnastics, a sport that was out of his teaching field. ARA goes on to add that he stroked a girl's bottom on the wall bars before locking her in a room and telling her not to "explain it to anyone". Furthermore, he made a boy and a girl shower together.

These incidents occurred at Corçà's school showers, gyms, homes, and summer camps. However, it is unclear whether he abused anyone at Barcelona throughout his 20 years there. He has been reported to the police by a number of former Escola Barcelona pupils. The first report had been released on Friday, with more to come in the following days.

Albert Benaiges worked at La Masia for many years until being sacked by Josep Maria Bartomeu's board. He was a well-known figure in the community. He became one of the finest names in youth football after working with players such as Andres Iniesta, Lionel Messi, and others. As a result, the majority of election contenders desired his return to the club.

After Joan Laporta won the elections for the second time in March 2021, Albert Benaiges eventually returned to the club. He was in charge of the younger levels and had implemented several modifications, such as requiring wingers to play on their natural foot and restricting the distances that full-backs could attack. However, he recently announced his departure from the club for "personal reasons".