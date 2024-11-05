Former Cristiano Ronaldo teammate Paul Pogba explains why he prefers Lionel Messi any time

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has weighed in on the eternal debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in a recent live stream with popular influencer IShowSpeed. His verdict? He chooses the Argentine “everyday.”

In one clip, Speed, whose real name is Darren Jason Watkins Jr. and who is a well-known Ronaldo fan, asked Pogba who he prefers between the Argentine and the Portuguese. “Who do I prefer? If I have to make a team, if I have to score goals, Cristiano. Really, only to score goals. But if I need a player, a playmaker, who can score goals and make assists, I take Messi everyday.”

Meanwhile, in another video, he told Speed that he understands why he loves Ronaldo, but Messi was more impressive. “You love Cristiano. I love the style and everything. And some people love Messi because… Bro, do you see what he’s doing? Seriously, Messi is different,” he told the influencer.

He went on to praise Messi’s ability to dribble. “How can a person so small do that to people?” asked Pogba. While Speed tried to convince him that Ronaldo was better, asking him if the Argentine has ever scored a “40-yard free-kick,” Pogba replied: “No, because he is not that kind of player. It depends. But he has scored free-kicks…” mimicking a soft touch.

Pogba played with Ronaldo for a season, while they were both at Manchester United in 2021. However, the French midfielder left the Red Devils to join Juventus in 2022. He hasn’t played since September of 2023 after being found guilty of doping by the Italian Anti-Doping National Tribunal. However, his four-year ban has been reduced to 18 months, meaning he can come back in 2025.

Pogba is rumored to leave for the US or Saudi Arabia

As is the case with many veteran players these days, it seems like the only two available options are either the MLS or Saudi Arabia. With the news that Pogba can return to training in January, and officially to competition in March, there’s a lot of speculation surrounding his future.

After reports said that he was willing to follow Messi’s footsteps in the MLS, TuttoJuve stated back in October that Ronaldo has reportedly invited him to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr next year.