Yaya Toure names former Barcelona as best teammate he ever had and it’s not Lionel Messi

Former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure revealed that the best teammate of his career was a Barcelona player, but surprisingly, it’s not Lionel Messi.

Yaya Toure, one of the most accomplished African midfielders in history, was instrumental in Manchester City’s Premier League resurgence and played a significant role at Barcelona. Reflecting on his time with the club, Toure named the best teammate he ever had—and despite playing alongside some of soccer’s greatest players, he didn’t choose Lionel Messi.

Toure, who was part of a winner star-studded Barcelona squad, admitted that picking the best teammate wasn’t easy, but ultimately, he settled on Andres Iniesta.

“[Lionel] Messi was top, [Andres] Iniesta was top, Xavi was incredible, but I have to say Iniesta,” Toure shared with GOAL when asked to name the best player he played alongside in his 22-year career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He had something different,” Toure said of Iniesta. “Playing with him… it was just different. Watching him, I learned so much about technical skills and how to read the game,” added Toure, who played alongside Iniesta at Barcelona from 2007 to 2010. “He also taught me about covering my back. Before, I only looked forward. It made my transition to England much easier,” he concluded.

Yaya Toure tries to get the ball away from Andres Iniesta in a UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Barcelona.

Advertisement

Toure’s admiration for Messi

Though Toure chose Iniesta as the best teammate of his career, he didn’t leave Lionel Messi unacknowledged. In a conversation with BBC Sport , Toure expressed his respect for the Argentine star, calling Messi “special” and “different.”

Advertisement

see also Chelsea legend Didier Drogba names the player who should have won the Ballon d'Or

“He’s a quiet character, always focused on his football,” Toure said about the Messi he knew during their Barcelona days. That was the unstoppable Messi who burst onto the scene, won his first Champions League titles, and collected Ballon d’Or awards.“He’s the perfect teammate, and playing with him was a pleasure,” Toure concluded about Messi.

Advertisement

Toure’s achievements alongside Messi

Together, the duo lifted multiple trophies, including two LaLiga titles, a Copa del Rey, a Spanish Super Cup, the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, and a Club World Cup. In 2010, Toure left Barcelona following a clash with Pep Guardiola and went on to join Manchester City, where he continued his winning ways.