In a shocking turn of events, Karim Benzema left Real Madrid for Al Ittihad. The Frenchman looked ready to sign a new deal in Spain, but the Saudi Arabian club made an offer he couldn’t refuse.

At 35, the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner will become one of the highest-paid players on the planet, joining the league where Cristiano Ronaldo landed the biggest contract in soccer history.

Needless to say, Benzema’s arrival means a huge boost to the Saudi Pro League. As a matter of fact, it looks like its paving the way for other world-renowned stars to follow in his footsteps.

Report: N’Golo Kante close to joining Benzema at Al Ittihad

According to transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano, Al Ittihad are on the verge of securing the signature of N’Golo Kante. Once again, they would seize the opportunity to sign a French star running out of contract.

Kante was expected to stay at Chelsea in the summer, but the Saudi club reportedly showed up with a two-year, €200 million contract (€100m per season) for the 2018 World Cup winner. Needless to say, that’s too good to turn down.

At 32, it might be the perfect opportunity for Kante to land one last lucrative contract before he hangs them up. Besides, he would reunite with Benzema, whom he knows from the national team.