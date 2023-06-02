It’s possible that Cristiano Ronaldo won’t be the only top player playing in Saudi Arabia next campaign. After the Portuguese’s signing, other players who had previously turned down offers from the Middle East reached out to try to restart discussions.

The goal is to create the Saudi Pro League a true local powerhouse by attracting the game’s biggest names when they enter their thirties. This summer, rumors have circulated that Karim Benzema will join Al-Ittihad and that Lionel Messi will join Al-Hilal.

Benzema, at 35 years old, could make €100 million per year if he leaves Real Madrid now instead of waiting until 2024 when the club plans to spend heavily on a striker. Meanwhile, Al-Hilal have been extensively connected with a move for the ex-Barcelona captain, and their offer has subsequently nearly quadrupled to an astounding €600 million per year.

What did Cristiano Ronaldo say of Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema’s possible Saudi moves?

Upon hearing that the duo were linked with a move to the league, Cristiano Ronaldo said, as quoted by Eurosport: “They are welcome. The big players are all welcome.

“The league will improve, and it currently has wonderful foreign and Arab players. And in my opinion, if they continue to do the work that they want to do here, for the next five years, I think the Saudi league can be a top five league in the world.“

The 38-year-old has also committed to spending the next season with Al-Nassr: “I am happy here, I want to continue here, I will continue here.”