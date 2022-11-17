Xavi Hernandez will be searching for a new right-back come January and Barcelona may have discovered the perfect inexpensive answer. Now an ex-La Masia defender has spoken about wanting to play for the Blaugrana again.

A lot of people were surprised when Barcelona decided to let Dani Alves go for free in 2016. They made a decision that is now severely reimbursing them. It's safe to say that just two of the next six years at right-back will be properly covered.

In his first two years as the Blaugrana's starting right back, Sergi Roberto provided an unconventional solution that paid dividends. However, his deteriorating athleticism made it evident that he was never meant to be a long-term option.

In addition, players like Nelson Semedo, Emerson Royal, Aleix Vidal, and even Alves once again have fallen short, while Hector Bellerin has received lukewarm evaluations at best. In January, Xavi Hernandez will be scouring the market for a new right back, and it appears they may have found the ideal low-cost solution.

The conditions for Arnau Martinez to complete Barcelona comeback

Arnau Martinez, a former prospect at Barcelona's La Masia youth academy who is now playing for Girona, has stated his desire to return to Barcelona and join the club's first squad. Martinez spent a good chunk of his childhood career in the Barcelona system before making the move to L'Hospitalet in 2016.

A year and a half later, he joined Girona, where he quickly broke into the first squad and was instrumental in the club's return to the top division. The 19-year-performance old's in his first season in La Liga has been outstanding, as he has scored twice and assisted once in 11 league games.

Because of his great play, Xavi Hernandez has begun to take notice of the 19-year-old. There have been increasing rumors that the Spaniard might be interested in returning to his previous club if he was guaranteed a spot on the first squad.

“If I return it will be to the first team. Obviously, I would like to return to Barcelona, but I would like to go to any of the big clubs, which are the best in the world. In the beginning, it was hard [to leave] and I cried for a few days, but I have to thank them for kicking me out because otherwise, I wouldn’t be here now.

“Maybe I would be at Barcelona and playing for the subsidiary. I also Xavi as a footballer and as a coach, who is doing very well. I have been a Barcelona fan all my life. When I was born I was made a member and I always went to games with my parents and my cousin", he told Catalunya Radio.