Javier Hernández was considered one of the club’s main players by former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand. In a recent interview with Vibe with Five, Ferdinand stressed the Red Devils problems began when they let go of five players.

Those players were Danny Welbeck, Javier Hernandez, Jonny Evans and Brazilians Rafael and Fabio Da Silva. “They were the lifeblood of Manchester United, they all came through the system, all Man United boys, and that was lost as well.

“That was a part of what the club had been built on before, people who would come through the academy were integral to everything Man United stood for. And they were getting rid of those players willy-nilly, I couldn’t believe the club even allowed it.”

Javier Hernández at Manchester United

Ferdinand continued, “What they did at Man United they could’ve done that for the rest of their careers.” For Chicharito, his time at ManU was a success, scoring 59 goals in 157 games.

Chicharito had played a more super sub role at the club under Sir Alex Ferguson and would eventually get a loan to Real Madrid after the Mexican fell out of favor. Today, Hernández is playing with the Los Angeles Galaxy of MLS, where despite his 39 goals in 82 games, the Galaxy are a mess of a team.

Hernández is now in his fourth season in MLS and is the league’s third highest paid player at $7,443,750.00.