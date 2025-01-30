Former Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo teammate to join shocking club and play the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

This summer, the inaugural edition of the expanded 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will be held in the United States. Featuring 32 teams, the competition is poised to become one of the most significant sporting events of the year. Now, reports suggest that one of Europe’s top soccer stars—who has shared the pitch with both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo—has agreed to join a club set to participate in this prestigious tournament.

According to El Chiringuito TV and journalist Cesar Merlo, Sergio Ramos will join Liga MX powerhouse Rayados de Monterrey this season. Sources indicate that the Spanish defender and the Mexican club have reached an agreement, with only a few minor details remaining to be finalized.

At 37, Ramos spent the 2023-24 season at Sevilla, the club where he began his career in 2003. However, after the end of last campaign, he became a free agent last summer, holding out for the right offer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sergio Ramos playing for Real Madrid.

Ramos’ impressive career

Ramos’ career truly flourished after his move to Real Madrid in 2005, where he spent 16 seasons and cemented his place as one of the world’s best center-backs. During his time at the Spanish giants, he won 22 major trophies, including four UEFA Champions League titles and five La Liga championships. He also formed part of memorable teams alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric, and Karim Benzema.

Advertisement

After leaving Madrid in 2021, Sergio joined Paris Saint-Germain, where he played alongside Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar Jr. However, injury setbacks and inconsistent form limited his influence in Paris, a pattern that also surfaced during his brief second stint at Sevilla.

Advertisement

Ramos’ nod to Real Madrid?

Upon finalizing his move to Rayados, Ramos has reportedly requested to wear the number 93 shirt—an homage to his legendary header in the 93rd minute of the 2014 UEFA Champions League final. That iconic goal against Atletico Madrid helped Real Madrid to win their long-awaited 10th European title, and has since become a symbol of his clutch performances for the club.

Advertisement

Rayados’ ambitious goals for 2025

Rayados de Monterrey, who currently sit 13th in Liga MX with just 3 points from their first 4 matches, have several challenges ahead in 2025. Along with their domestic ambitions, they are preparing for the CONCACAF Champions Cup knockout stage, where they will face Canada’s Forge FC.

see also Cristiano Ronaldo reveals his son’s favorite soccer player, and it’s not him or Lionel Messi

However, Rayados’ ultimate goal for the year is a strong showing in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. As one of three Mexican teams in the competition, Monterrey will be placed in Group E alongside Argentine giants River Plate, Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds, and Italy’s Inter Milan. The addition of Sergio Ramos will provide the team with a wealth of experience and leadership, which will be invaluable as they aim to compete on the world stage.

Advertisement