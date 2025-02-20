Where to watch Racing Club vs Botafogo live in the USA: 2025 Conmebol Recopa Sudamericana

Racing Club go up against Botafogo in what will be the first leg of the 2025 Conmebol Recopa Sudamericana. Here’s a rundown of the kickoff time and how fans in the United States can watch the game live on TV or through streaming services.

[Watch Racing Club vs Botafogo online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The first leg of CONMEBOL’s premier tournament, the Recopa Sudamericana, is underway, featuring the champions of the two major competitions organized by the confederation. On one side, Botafogo, who secured their first-ever Copa Libertadores title in 2024

On the other side, Racing Club, the 2024 Copa Sudamericana champions, marking their own historic achievement. Both teams, unfamiliar with these high-stakes scenarios, are eager to make their mark on the tournament and continue writing their respective chapters in the history books.

When will the Racing Club vs Botafogo match be played?

Racing Club face off against Botafogo this Thursday, February 20, for the first leg of the 2025 Conmebol Recopa Sudamericana. Set to kick off at 7:30 PM (ET).

Gabriel Arias of Racing Club – Daniel Jayo/Getty Images

Racing Club vs Botafogo: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Racing Club vs Botafogo in the USA

Get ready for this 2025 Conmebol Recopa Sudamericana clash between Racing Club and Botafogo match set to be broadcast live in the USA. Catch every thrilling moment of the action on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, ViX.