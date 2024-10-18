Former Real Madrid Brazilian star revealed as not being the father of child he had tattooed

Vinicius Tobías, who played two years at Real Madrid but never appeared in a LaLiga match, was revealed to not have been the father of a baby girl he tattooed.

Vinicius Tobías is only 20 years old and has already lived a life full of ups and downs. The defender is officially a Shakhtar Donetsk player but spent two seasons on loan at Real Madrid, often playing in the youth team and making just one cup appearance for the full team.

Tobías has also played for the Brazilian national youth teams from U-15 to U-23. Despite all those high achievements, Tobías now has to swallow a bitter pill.

It was revealed by Tobías’s ex-girlfriend, Ingrid Lima, on social media that he is not the father of a baby girl named Maitê, whom he had tattooed believing he was the dad.

Vinicius Tobías… is NOT the Father

Ingrid Lima wrote on social media, “As everyone knows, Vinicius and I haven’t been together for a while, and during our ups and downs, I had a relationship with someone else. We decided to do a DNA test, and Maitê is not Vinicius’s daughter. I wish him all the best in the world and hope he can continue his life in peace.”

Ingrid Lima and Vinicius Tobías

It was reported in the Madrid media that Vinicius Tobías was “devastated” when the DNA test came back negative, having believed for months that he was the little girl’s father.

According to LeoDias, Lima had a fling with a delivery driver while still involved with the young 20-year-old Brazilian player. Tobías’ tattoo stated “Maitê de amo” or “Maitê, I love you.”