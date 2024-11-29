Former Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos names the greatest soccer player of all time

Few players have shared the pitch with as many legends as Sergio Ramos. As he weighs his next move following a glittering career with Sevilla, Real Madrid, and PSG, the former Los Blancos captain was unequivocal about who he believes stands above the rest.

During an interview with PSG TV, shortly after joining the star-studded Parisian squad in 2021, Ramos, while always showed admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo, declared Lionel Messi as the GOAT of soccer.

“I spent many years suffering because of Messi. Now, I enjoy him,” Ramos admitted. “He’s the best player soccer has ever produced. For me, he’s always been one of the greatest players in the world, if not the greatest. Having him on our team now adds tremendous value and importance to the squad.”

Ramos also praises Ronaldinho’s magic

In addition to naming Messi the greatest, Ramos highlighted Ronaldinho as one of the most unique and mesmerizing talents the game has ever seen.

Sergio Ramos tries to take the ball away from Ronaldinho in a match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. (IMAGO / Cordon Press/Diario AS)

“I think Ronaldinho has been the most magical player I’ve ever watched in soccer history,” Ramos said. “I’ve seen him do things that no one else has ever done. For me, he’s different. He’s a magician. Everything he did was genius.”

Reflecting further on Ronaldinho’s legacy, Ramos added: “We’ve all been inspired by his style of play—his dribbling, his speed, his goals. He was a one-of-a-kind player. The only regret is that he didn’t sustain that level of excellence for a longer time. But he’s left a legacy of Brazilian samba football, vision, speed, and flair. He had qualities that very few players in history possess.”

Sergio Ramos’ stellar career

Sergio Ramos leaves behind an unparalleled resume. With Spain, he won a World Cup and two European Championships. His club career, spanning 846 matches with 119 goals and 37 assists, includes 14 domestic titles and 11 international trophies, including four UEFA Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup titles with Real Madrid.

What’s next for Sergio Ramos?

Speculation is rife about Ramos’ next move. Reports from Relevo suggest Boca Juniors in Argentina made an initial inquiry, while Brazilian clubs like Vasco da Gama and Corinthians, along with Middle Eastern teams, are monitoring his availability.

Another intriguing possibility is a move to the Premier League. According to Sport, Newcastle United has reportedly offered Ramos a contract until 2026 with an annual salary of €10 million, a proposal that could prove decisive in his decision.