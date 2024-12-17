When was the last time Lionel Messi failed to make the top three at FIFA The Best?

Lionel Messi holds the distinction of being the top winner of FIFA’s The Best award. Since the split between France Football and FIFA, Messi has claimed the prestigious honor three times: in 2019, 2022, and 2023. However, in 2024, for the first time in his career, Messi finished outside the top 5, ranking 6th.

The last time Messi failed to make the top three was in 2018. Despite having one of his most statistically impressive seasons that year, scoring 45 goals and providing 20 assists in 54 matches, Messi finished 5th. In 2018, Mohamed Salah won The Best award, having scored 27 goals and provided 10 assists in 52 games. Statistically, Messi outperformed the Egyptian, but the award is not solely about individual brilliance, it also considers team success.

Salah’s victory was propelled by his leading role in Liverpool’s Champions League triumph, where he was not only the top scorer but also the standout player. In contrast, Messi and Barcelona suffered a heart-breaking defeat in the semifinals at the hands of the Reds, who mounted an incredible comeback to score four goals and advance. This followed Barcelona’s own stunning elimination the previous year by Roma, who also overcame a three-goal deficit in the quarterfinals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2024, Messi finished 6th in the vote. With his move to MLS, many speculated his chances for future accolades would diminish due to a perceived drop in performance. However, Messi still managed an impressive 23 goals and 13 assists during the season, although it was much lower than his past seasons. But the winner, Vinicius Jr, is having the best season of his career despite only scoring 24 goals and 11 assists.

Advertisement

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami looks on before the match against Atlanta United

Advertisement

How many times has Lionel Messi been nominated for FIFA The Best?

Aside from holding the record for the most Ballon d’Or awards in history, Lionel Messi also boasts the most nominations for The Best FIFA Men’s Player award. Since the award’s inception in 2016, the Argentine icon has been nominated every year. Moreover, Messi has been included in the shortlist for 7 of the 9 editions of The Best awards that have been held.

Advertisement

see also Neither Vinicius nor Mbappe: Lionel Messi's first vote for FIFA The Best 2024, revealed

In addition to his first-place finishes, Messi secured second place in 2016, 2017, and 2021, while earning third place in 2020. His consistent presence among the top contenders underscores his unparalleled impact on the sport. At 37 years old, Messi continues to rank among the top 10 in The Best awards, a testament to his enduring greatness.