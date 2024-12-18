Lionel Messi shares emotional message celebrating two years since Argentina’s World Cup win in Qatar

Two years have passed since Argentina reached sporting glory by winning the 2022 Qatar World Cup at Lusail Stadium, defeating France in a dramatic penalty shootout. Lionel Messi marked the anniversary with an emotional message on his social media.

“I love December and the Christmas season. Two years ago, it could have been a bitter end to the year, but it ended up being the most beautiful month of my sports career. And now, every December, this memory comes back to me… Happy Second Anniversary to everyone!” Messi wrote on Instagram, sharing pictures with the trophy.

Argentina became three-time World Cup champions after a thrilling match, widely considered one of the greatest finals in the tournament’s history. Lionel Scaloni’s team led 2-0 with goals from Messi and Angel Di Maria, but Kylian Mbappe orchestrated an extraordinary comeback for France in the final ten minutes to force extra time.

Both Messi and Mbappe, then teammates at PSG, scored to seal a 3-3 draw. However, in the decisive penalty shootout, Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martinez emerged as the hero, making a crucial save before Aurelien Tchouameni missed his attempt.

Lionel Messi shares a picture with the World Cup trophy on Instagram (IG: @leomessi)

The victory marked Argentina’s first World Cup title since 1986 and their third overall. It was also the third consecutive trophy for La Albiceleste, following their Copa América triumph in 2021 and the Finalissima victory in 2022.

Messi celebrates His World Cup legacy: Could 2026 Be Next?

The 37-year-old legend shows no signs of slowing down. Since joining Inter Miami, Messi has helped the club secure its first two titles and is reportedly set to extend his contract with Miami through at least 2026. This has sparked discussions about his potential participation in the next World Cup, set to take place in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Before Argentina secured a spot in the 2024 Copa América final against Colombia, Messi dismissed thoughts of retirement. “I’m enjoying the present, living day by day and appreciating what’s happening, what we’re achieving,” he told DSports in July.

He also emphasized that he would keep playing “until it’s meant to be, until I feel that I can’t give any more.” As the 2026 World Cup draws closer, the question of Messi’s inclusion in the team remains open.