France U-21 vs Ukraine U-21: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 UEFA U-21 Championship in your country

France U-21 and Ukraine U-21 meet in the 2023 UEFA U-21 Championship. This game will take place at Ramaz Shengelias Sakhelobis Stadioni in Kutaisi. The French are big favorites after winning all of their group stage games. Here is all the detailed information about this U-21 Championship game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

France had no mercy in the group stage, they won three games against Italy, Norway and Switzerland, from the beginning they were favorites and in the group stage they scored 7 goals being the squad with the most goals for during that stage.

Ukraine won two games during the group stage and lost only one against Romania, they were the second best team in Group B, they won against Croatia and Romania.

France U-21 vs Ukraine U-21: Kick-Off Time

France U-21 and Ukraine U-21 play for the 2023 UEFA U-21 Championship on Sunday, July 2 at Ramaz Shengelias Sakhelobis Stadioni in Kutaisi.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM July 3

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM July 3

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM July 3

Indonesia: 4:00 AM July 3

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM July 3

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM July 3

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM July 3

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Ukraine: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM July 3

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM July 3

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 9:00 PM

Ukraine: 10:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM July 3

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM

France U-21 vs Ukraine U-21: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

France: Molotov, Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, W9

Germany: ProSieben Maxx

Greece: ERT 3

Hungary: M4 Sports

International: UEFA.tv

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: RaiPlay, RAI Sport 1

Malta: TVMSport+

Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Norway: VG+

Poland: sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport App

Ukraine: RTP Play

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Spain: TDP, fuboTV España, RTVE.es

Sweden: SVT Play

Switzerland: RAI Sport 1, TDP, W9 Suisse, TRT Spor

Ukraine: Suspilne Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), ViX, CBS Sports Golazo