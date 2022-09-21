France and Austria clash on Thursday, September 22, on Matchday 5 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League group stage. Here, you will find how to watch the game in your country.

Matchday 5 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League group stage will bring us a must-watch game between France and Austria on Thursday, September 22. Here, find out how to watch this exciting clash in your country. fuboTV (7-day free trial) will broadcast the match in the US, while DAZN will do so in Canada.

Les Bleus head into this game in a tough spot. Didier Deschamps’ men have failed to pick up a victory in four games (D2 L2), which is why they are bottom of Group 1 of League A. Needless to say, France only cares about Qatar 2022. But being relegated to League B would be a shame regardless.

On the other hand, the Nations League could be a consolation prize for Austria after missing out on a World Cup berth. With four points after four games (W1 D2 L1), they can still challenge for a place in the playoffs – Denmark lead the group with 9 points.

France vs. Austria: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 4:45 AM (Friday)

Austria: 8:45 PM

Bahamas: 2:45 PM

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM

Barbados: 2:45 PM

Belize: 12:45 PM

Botswana: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Brunei: 2:45 AM (Friday)

Burundi: 8:45 PM

Cameroon: 7:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (EDT)

Eswatini: 8:45 PM

Ethiopia: 9:45 PM

Fiji: 6:45 AM (Friday)

France: 8:45 PM

Gambia: 6:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Guyana: 2:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (Friday)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Lesotho: 8:45 PM

Liberia: 6:45 PM

Malawi: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (Friday)

Malta: 8:45 PM

Mauritius: 10:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Namibia: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 6:45 AM (Friday)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Pakistan: 11:45 PM

Papua New Guinea: 4:45 AM (Friday)

Philippines: 2:45 AM (Friday)

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Rwanda: 8:45 PM

Sierra Leone: 6:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (Friday)

Solomon Islands: 5:45 AM (Friday)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

South Sudan: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sri Lanka: 12:15 AM (Friday)

Sudan: 8:45 PM

Tanzania: 9:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 2:45 PM

Uganda: 9:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Zambia: 8:45 PM

Zimbabwe: 8:45 PM

France vs. Austria: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Austria: ORF eins, ORF TVthek

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV

Belize: ESPN Norte

Botswana: SuperSport GOtv Football

Brazil: Star+

Burundi: SuperSport GOtv Football

Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Football

Canada: DAZN

Ethiopia: SuperSport GOtv Football

Faroe Islands: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X

Fiji: Sky Sport 4 NZ

France: M6.fr, Free, M6, Molotov

Gambia: SuperSport GOtv Football

Germany: DAZN1, DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football

Honduras: Star+, ESPN Norte

Hungary: Spíler1

India: JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2

International: UEFA.tv

Italy: Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football

Lesotho: SuperSport GOtv Football

Liberia: SuperSport GOtv Football

Malawi: SuperSport GOtv Football

Mauritius: SuperSport GOtv Football

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Namibia: SuperSport GOtv Football

New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport 4 NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football

Pakistan: SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2

Philippines: Premier Sports

Portugal: Match Player, Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Rwanda: SuperSport GOtv Football

Sierra Leone: SuperSport GOtv Football

Slovenia: SportKlub 4 Slovenia

Solomon Islands: Sky Sport 4 NZ

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football

Sri Lanka: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2

Sudan: SuperSport GOtv Football

Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Football

Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Football

United States: fuboTV (7-day free trial), ViX

Zambia: SuperSport GOtv Football

Zimbabwe: SuperSport GOtv Football