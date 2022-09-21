Matchday 5 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League group stage will bring us a must-watch game between France and Austria on Thursday, September 22. Here, find out how to watch this exciting clash in your country. fuboTV (7-day free trial) will broadcast the match in the US, while DAZN will do so in Canada.
Les Bleus head into this game in a tough spot. Didier Deschamps’ men have failed to pick up a victory in four games (D2 L2), which is why they are bottom of Group 1 of League A. Needless to say, France only cares about Qatar 2022. But being relegated to League B would be a shame regardless.
On the other hand, the Nations League could be a consolation prize for Austria after missing out on a World Cup berth. With four points after four games (W1 D2 L1), they can still challenge for a place in the playoffs – Denmark lead the group with 9 points.
France vs. Austria: Kick-Off Time
Australia: 4:45 AM (Friday)
Austria: 8:45 PM
Bahamas: 2:45 PM
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM
Barbados: 2:45 PM
Belize: 12:45 PM
Botswana: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Brunei: 2:45 AM (Friday)
Burundi: 8:45 PM
Cameroon: 7:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM (EDT)
Eswatini: 8:45 PM
Ethiopia: 9:45 PM
Fiji: 6:45 AM (Friday)
France: 8:45 PM
Gambia: 6:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Guyana: 2:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (Friday)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Lesotho: 8:45 PM
Liberia: 6:45 PM
Malawi: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (Friday)
Malta: 8:45 PM
Mauritius: 10:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Namibia: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 6:45 AM (Friday)
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Pakistan: 11:45 PM
Papua New Guinea: 4:45 AM (Friday)
Philippines: 2:45 AM (Friday)
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Rwanda: 8:45 PM
Sierra Leone: 6:45 PM
Singapore: 2:45 AM (Friday)
Solomon Islands: 5:45 AM (Friday)
South Africa: 8:45 PM
South Sudan: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sri Lanka: 12:15 AM (Friday)
Sudan: 8:45 PM
Tanzania: 9:45 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 2:45 PM
Uganda: 9:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Zambia: 8:45 PM
Zimbabwe: 8:45 PM
France vs. Austria: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Optus Sport
Austria: ORF eins, ORF TVthek
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV
Belize: ESPN Norte
Botswana: SuperSport GOtv Football
Brazil: Star+
Burundi: SuperSport GOtv Football
Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Football
Canada: DAZN
Ethiopia: SuperSport GOtv Football
Faroe Islands: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X
Fiji: Sky Sport 4 NZ
France: M6.fr, Free, M6, Molotov
Gambia: SuperSport GOtv Football
Germany: DAZN1, DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football
Honduras: Star+, ESPN Norte
Hungary: Spíler1
India: JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2
International: UEFA.tv
Italy: Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football
Lesotho: SuperSport GOtv Football
Liberia: SuperSport GOtv Football
Malawi: SuperSport GOtv Football
Mauritius: SuperSport GOtv Football
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Namibia: SuperSport GOtv Football
New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport 4 NZ
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football
Pakistan: SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2
Philippines: Premier Sports
Portugal: Match Player, Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen
Rwanda: SuperSport GOtv Football
Sierra Leone: SuperSport GOtv Football
Slovenia: SportKlub 4 Slovenia
Solomon Islands: Sky Sport 4 NZ
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football
Sri Lanka: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2
Sudan: SuperSport GOtv Football
Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Football
Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Football
United States: fuboTV (7-day free trial), ViX
Zambia: SuperSport GOtv Football
Zimbabwe: SuperSport GOtv Football