Kylian Mbappe’s France play against Canada in a 2024 international friendly match. This detailed preview includes information on the venue and offers various viewing options tailored to your preferences, whether you prefer conventional television broadcasts or live streaming services available in your country.
[Watch France vs Canada live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]
The two strongest continental competitions on the planet, the Euro and the Copa America, are approaching, and the participating teams are seeking the best possible preparation for these notoriously tough tournaments. This is the case for these two rivals.
France, the world runners-up, are the main contenders in the UEFA tournament, aiming to win with their star player, Kylian Mbappe, leading the charge. Canada, a Concacaf team that qualified for the Conmebol tournament, has the opportunity to face a great European team as part of their preparation. They will need to improve compared to their last game, which was a 4-0 loss against the Netherlands.
France vs Canada: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 4:15 PM
Australia: 5:15 AM (June 10)
Canada: 3:15 PM
France: 9:15 PM
Germany: 9:15 PM
Indonesia: 3:15 AM (June 10)
Ireland: 8:15 PM
Italy: 9:15 PM
Malaysia: 3:15 AM (June 10)
Mexico: 1:15 PM
Netherlands: 9:15 PM
Portugal: 8:15 PM
UAE: 11:15 PM
UK: 8:15 PM
USA: 3:15 PM (ET)
France vs Canada: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+ Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer
France: Molotov, TF1
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany
Indonesia: Vision+, Sportstars 2, K-Vision
Ireland: Premier Sports Player
Italy: 214 DAZN Zona, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports English 2
UK: Premier Sports Player
USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX, Fox Soccer Plus