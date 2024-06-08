France will face Canada in a 2024 international friendly game. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

France vs Canada: Where and how to watch live 2024 international friendly game

Kylian Mbappe’s France play against Canada in a 2024 international friendly match. This detailed preview includes information on the venue and offers various viewing options tailored to your preferences, whether you prefer conventional television broadcasts or live streaming services available in your country.

The two strongest continental competitions on the planet, the Euro and the Copa America, are approaching, and the participating teams are seeking the best possible preparation for these notoriously tough tournaments. This is the case for these two rivals.

France, the world runners-up, are the main contenders in the UEFA tournament, aiming to win with their star player, Kylian Mbappe, leading the charge. Canada, a Concacaf team that qualified for the Conmebol tournament, has the opportunity to face a great European team as part of their preparation. They will need to improve compared to their last game, which was a 4-0 loss against the Netherlands.

France vs Canada: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:15 PM

Australia: 5:15 AM (June 10)

Canada: 3:15 PM

France: 9:15 PM

Germany: 9:15 PM

Indonesia: 3:15 AM (June 10)

Ireland: 8:15 PM

Italy: 9:15 PM

Malaysia: 3:15 AM (June 10)

Mexico: 1:15 PM

Netherlands: 9:15 PM

Portugal: 8:15 PM

UAE: 11:15 PM

UK: 8:15 PM

USA: 3:15 PM (ET)

Jonathan David of Canada – IMAGO / BSR Agency

France vs Canada: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+ Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer

France: Molotov, TF1

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany

Indonesia: Vision+, Sportstars 2, K-Vision

Ireland: Premier Sports Player

Italy: 214 DAZN Zona, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports English 2

UK: Premier Sports Player

USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX, Fox Soccer Plus