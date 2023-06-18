France will receive Greece this Monday, June 19 in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The leaders of Group B, France, are preparing for an important match as they aim to maintain their position at the top of the standings. With three victories in three games, their outstanding performance in Matchday 1 stands out, where they secured a convincing 4-0 win against the Netherlands, who are expected to be strong contenders for the leadership of the group.
Their upcoming opponents will be Greece, a team that may not be among the favorites to qualify but has performed well thus far. Having won their first two games, Greeks have shown positive signs. However, they are aware that in order to have any chance of progressing, they will need to get points against both France and the Netherlands, the top teams in the group.
France vs Greece: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (June 20)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (June 20)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (June 20)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (June 20)
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 6:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (June 20)
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
France vs Greece: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1
Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Brazil: SportTV, Star+
Canada: DAZN
Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark
France: TF1, Molotov, TF1 Live
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Greece: Nova Sports Prime, Alpha TV
India: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, JioTV
Indonesia: K-Vision, MNC Sports
International: UEFA.tv
Israel: Sport 4
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Summer
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Malaysia: Astro Supersport, Sooka, Astro Go
Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Football
Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Poland: Polsat Sport, TVP Sport, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: Sports TV1, Sports TV Multiscreen
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN, TF1 Switzerland
USA: Fubo (free trial), Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App, VIX+.