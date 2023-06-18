Ukraine vs Malta: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free Euro 2024 Qualifiers in your country

Ukraine will play against Malta this Monday, June 19 in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Group C of these Euro Qualifiers is one of the most complicated since two of its members are very strong teams from the continent: England and Italy. That’s why every point won or lost can be critical for teams looking to challenge these two powerhouses for the top spot.

Ukraine began their participation in these qualifiers with a loss to England on Matchday 2 (they had no activity on Matchday 1), but they bounced back by defeating North Macedonia on Matchday 3. Now they are aiming for another 3 points against Malta, the weakest team in the group, which is only seeking to have a respectable performance.

Ukraine vs Malta: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 4:00 AM (June 20)

Bangladesh: 10:00 PM

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

Croatia: 6:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 4:00 PM

Greece: 7:00 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Jamaica: 11:00 AM

Kenya: 7:00 PM

Malta: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (June 20)

Mexico: 10:00 AM

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

South Africa: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

Ukraine: 7:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Ukraine vs Malta: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sports

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Brazil: SporTV 2, Star+

Canada: DAZN

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Greece: Nova Sports 1

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

International: UEFA.tv

Israel: Sport 4, Sport 3

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Mexico: Sky HD

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now

Norway: TV2Play

Poland: Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

Ukraine: MEGOGO Football 1

USA: VIX+.