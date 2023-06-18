Ukraine will play against Malta this Monday, June 19 in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Group C of these Euro Qualifiers is one of the most complicated since two of its members are very strong teams from the continent: England and Italy. That’s why every point won or lost can be critical for teams looking to challenge these two powerhouses for the top spot.
Ukraine began their participation in these qualifiers with a loss to England on Matchday 2 (they had no activity on Matchday 1), but they bounced back by defeating North Macedonia on Matchday 3. Now they are aiming for another 3 points against Malta, the weakest team in the group, which is only seeking to have a respectable performance.
Ukraine vs Malta: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Australia: 4:00 AM (June 20)
Bangladesh: 10:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM
Croatia: 6:00 PM
Denmark: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 4:00 PM
Greece: 7:00 PM
India: 9:30 PM
Israel: 7:00 PM
Jamaica: 11:00 AM
Kenya: 7:00 PM
Malta: 6:00 PM
Malaysia: 12:00 AM (June 20)
Mexico: 10:00 AM
Nigeria: 5:00 PM
Norway: 6:00 PM
Poland: 6:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Serbia: 6:00 PM
South Africa: 6:00 PM
Sweden: 6:00 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 PM
Ukraine: 7:00 PM
United States: 12:00 PM (ET)
Ukraine vs Malta: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: Optus Sports
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Brazil: SporTV 2, Star+
Canada: DAZN
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Greece: Nova Sports 1
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
International: UEFA.tv
Israel: Sport 4, Sport 3
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Mexico: Sky HD
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now
Norway: TV2Play
Poland: Polsat Box Go
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN
Ukraine: MEGOGO Football 1
USA: VIX+.