Ireland vs Gibraltar: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free Euro 2024 Qualifiers in your country

Ireland and Gibraltar will face each other this Monday, June 19 in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

It is a crucial match between the bottom-ranked teams in the standings. Both teams had a disappointing start to the Euro Qualifiers, suffering two consecutive defeats in their opening games. Consequently, this game presents an opportunity for both teams to improve their performance and secure their first points.

Gibraltar, as expected, faced defeats against strong opponents like Greece, the Netherlands, and France. It was clear from the beginning that they were not among the frontrunners to qualify. For Ireland, this match represents a pivotal moment as it is one of their last opportunities to accumulate points and contend for top positions alongside the favorites. They understand the significance of this game and will strive to secure a victory to keep their hopes alive.

Ireland vs Gibraltar: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (June 20)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (June 20)

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Gibraltar: 8:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (June 20)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (June 20)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (June 20)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Ireland vs Gibraltar: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sports

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Gibraltar: GBC

Greece: Nova Sports 2

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

International: UEFA.tv

Ireland: TEN 2

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 2, sooka

Mexico: Sky HD, Star+

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport LaLiga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Poland: Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

Serbia: Arena Sport 5 Serbia, Arena Sport 4 Serbia

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

United Kingdom: Viaplay Xtra

USA: VIX+.